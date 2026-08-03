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Home / United States / US: Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting suspect dead by suicide, say police

US: Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting suspect dead by suicide, say police

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ANI
Updated At : 03:59 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Idaho [US], August 3 (ANI): Three individuals were killed, and seven others suffered injuries after a gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out eatery in Twin Falls, in the US state of Idaho, on Saturday before taking his own life, local officials confirmed, according to CBS News.

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Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks stated on Sunday that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, identifying the perpetrator as 24-year-old Chad Williams.

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Hicks noted that investigators are attempting to establish the motive behind the attack, adding that the suspect's relatives are assisting law enforcement officers with the ongoing inquiry.

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"Their hearts are also broken," Hicks said.

The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 pm local time, with video footage shared on social media showing bystanders fleeing a retail parking area as several gunshots echoed in the background, CBS News reported.

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The video footage captured an individual carrying an object resembling a firearm outside the venue and opening the doors of a stationary saloon car.

"First responders faced what was described as one of the most chaotic situations a law enforcement officer can face in their career," Hicks told journalists on Sunday.

The police chief revealed that an off-duty law enforcement officer, alongside a bystander, confronted Williams and exchanged gunfire with the assailant.

"We believe their actions drove the suspect from the scene, preventing further casualties," Hicks stated.

Two of those injured received medical treatment and were discharged from St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Hicks confirmed, while two victims remain in critical condition and three others are listed as stable, though he cautioned that the figures are "preliminary" and subject to revision.

In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder confirmed in a statement that a female staff member was among the fatalities, refraining from releasing her identity but noting she was "taking care of our most important asset -- our Customers" when the violence broke out, CBS News reported.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrived at the scene to assist local authorities with the primary inquiry, an FBI spokesperson told CBS News.

Expressing sympathy, Snyder said her heart "goes out" to everyone impacted by the violence, including those who witnessed the "traumatic event".

"We will stand together, and we will do everything we can to learn from this situation," Snyder stated.

Twin Falls is situated in southern Idaho, roughly 120 miles southeast of the state capital, Boise. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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