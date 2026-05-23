US VP Vance calls Tulsi Gabbard "patriot" following resignation as DNI; prays for her husband after cancer diagnosis

Washington DC [US], May 23 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Friday (local time) lauded Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, calling her a patriot following her resignation.

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Vance expressed condolences and wished her husband well after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

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In a post on X, he said, "Tulsi is a patriot, a great asset to the administration, and a dear friend. I'm sorry to see her go, but certainly understand that family comes first. She and her husband Abraham will be in my prayers as they face this next challenge together, and she has my gratitude for being a great addition to the administration and a loyal confidante. Godspeed Tulsi!"

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Tulsi is a patriot, a great asset to the administration, and a dear friend. I'm sorry to see her go, but certainly understand that family comes first. She and her husband Abraham will be in my prayers as they face this next challenge together, and she has my gratitude for being a… — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 22, 2026

The resignation of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saw reactions from several leaders from the US, but it got a wish from an unlikely nation: Iran.

The Iranian Embassy in Armenia on Saturday lauded Gabbard for speaking the 'truth' about Iran that US President Donald Trump was uncomfortable with.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "We wish Abraham a swift and complete recovery. You have previously shown at times that you work for America and not Israel, and sometimes you spoke truths about Iran that Trump hated. It was a pity that someone like you worked with this government, which has sidelined America and is a proxy for Israel. Best wishes."

We wish Abraham a swift and complete recovery. You have previously shown at times that you work for America and not Israel, and sometimes you spoke truths about Iran that Trump hated. It was a pity that someone like you worked with this government, which has sidelined America and… https://t.co/OmfPaHvTwR — IRI Embassy in Armenia (@iraninyerevan) May 22, 2026

Trump confirmed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her post following her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of cancer.

Trump said that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.

"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said.

Gabbard shared her resignation letter and said she feels it's imperative she stays by her husband's side.

Today, with great humility and sincere appreciation, I shared the below letter with President Trump. It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI. pic.twitter.com/p7AZ4wa9Yi