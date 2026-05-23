US VP Vance calls Tulsi Gabbard "patriot" following resignation as DNI; prays for her husband after cancer diagnosis
Washington DC [US], May 23 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Friday (local time) lauded Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, calling her a patriot following her resignation.
Vance expressed condolences and wished her husband well after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
In a post on X, he said, "Tulsi is a patriot, a great asset to the administration, and a dear friend. I'm sorry to see her go, but certainly understand that family comes first. She and her husband Abraham will be in my prayers as they face this next challenge together, and she has my gratitude for being a great addition to the administration and a loyal confidante. Godspeed Tulsi!"
Tulsi is a patriot, a great asset to the administration, and a dear friend. I'm sorry to see her go, but certainly understand that family comes first. She and her husband Abraham will be in my prayers as they face this next challenge together, and she has my gratitude for being a…
— JD Vance (@JDVance) May 22, 2026
The resignation of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard saw reactions from several leaders from the US, but it got a wish from an unlikely nation: Iran.
The Iranian Embassy in Armenia on Saturday lauded Gabbard for speaking the 'truth' about Iran that US President Donald Trump was uncomfortable with.
In a post on X, the Embassy said, "We wish Abraham a swift and complete recovery. You have previously shown at times that you work for America and not Israel, and sometimes you spoke truths about Iran that Trump hated. It was a pity that someone like you worked with this government, which has sidelined America and is a proxy for Israel. Best wishes."
We wish Abraham a swift and complete recovery. You have previously shown at times that you work for America and not Israel, and sometimes you spoke truths about Iran that Trump hated. It was a pity that someone like you worked with this government, which has sidelined America and… https://t.co/OmfPaHvTwR
— IRI Embassy in Armenia (@iraninyerevan) May 22, 2026
Trump confirmed that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her post following her husband's diagnosis with a rare form of cancer.
Trump said that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.
"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said.
Gabbard shared her resignation letter and said she feels it's imperative she stays by her husband's side.
Today, with great humility and sincere appreciation, I shared the below letter with President Trump. It has been a profound honor to serve the American people as DNI. pic.twitter.com/p7AZ4wa9Yi
We are all praying for Abraham and @DNIGabbard during this trying time in their lives. She has led ODNI with patriotism, humility, integrity, and an unwaivering commitment to truth. I'm proud to have served as her deputy. https://t.co/r0l2nVGWUJ
I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half.
Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd
— Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026
— DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) May 22, 2026
— Aaron Lukas (@DepDNILukas) May 22, 2026
United States Senator Lindsey Graham appreciated Gabbard's service and said he will be praying for her.
I very much appreciate Tulsi Gabbard’s many years of service to our nation especially as President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.
I completely understand that she needs to be with her family as her husband is going through a very difficult time. I will be praying… https://t.co/HgQyswXCKU
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2026
Acting Attorney General Todd Balnche also thanked her for her sacrifices for the country.
Our hearts and prayers are with Abraham and Tulsi. Thank you both for your service and sacrifice to our country.
— Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 22, 2026
Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk hoped for divine peace to surround Gabbard.
My heart is deeply with Tulsi and Abraham. Praying for God to surround them with strength, wisdom, and divine peace.
"Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." -…
— Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 22, 2026
US Senator for California, Adam Schiff, noted how Gabbard politicised intelligence and dismantled critical agencies keeping Americans safe.
My thoughts go out to Tulsi Gabbard and her family, as her husband battles this serious health problem. I hope and pray that he makes a speedy and full recovery.
While the circumstances around her departure are deserving of our sympathy, let’s be clear: Tulsi Gabbard’s only…
— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 22, 2026
During her tenure as DNI, Gabbard undertook efforts aimed at restructuring the intelligence community, including reducing the size of the agency and dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes within the intelligence apparatus. (ANI)
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