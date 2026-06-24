New York [US], June 24 (ANI): ABC News' daytime talk show "The View" delivered its most-watched telecast in more than one-and-a-half years following an appearance by US Vice President JD Vance.

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According to a press release issued by ABC News on Tuesday, for the week of June 15, 2026, "The View" averaged 2.942 million total viewers, along with 244,000 Women aged 25-54 and 189,000 Women aged 18-49, based on Live+Same Day Big Data Plus Panel Program Ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

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On June 16, with US Vice President Vance appearing as a guest, the programme drew 3.331 million viewers, making it the show's most-watched telecast since November 6, 2024, the day after the US presidential election.

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ABC News said it was also the second most-watched telecast for "The View" in nearly five-and-a-half years, dating back to January 11, 2021.

The programme recorded gains across all key categories compared with the previous week. Total viewership rose 22 per cent from 2.403 million to 2.942 million. Women aged 25-54 increased 13 per cent from 215,000 to 244,000, while Women aged 18-49 rose 7 per cent from 177,000 to 189,000.

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According to ABC News, the week marked the show's largest overall audience in nearly five months and its strongest performance among both key women demographics in four months.

"The View" also posted year-over-year growth across all key target demographics.

Total viewers increased 20 per cent from 2.456 million during the same week last year. Women aged 25-54 grew 24 per cent from 196,000, while Women aged 18-49 also rose 24 per cent from 152,000.

Season to date, the programme has improved by 8 per cent among Women aged 25-54 and by 6 per cent among Women aged 18-49 compared with the same point last season, reaching its strongest performance in three years.

ABC News said "The View" remains the only daytime talk show to post growth in both key women demographics.

The network also stated that "The View" is ranked No. 1 among all broadcast daytime talk shows in both households and total viewers for the ninth consecutive season.

ABC News noted that telecasts aired from June 17 to June 19 were retitled as "View-ABC" and were excluded from the weekly and season averages.

As a result, the weekly averages for the week were based on the programme's Monday and Tuesday broadcasts. (ANI)

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