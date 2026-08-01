Advertisement

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure within days in an attempt to compel Tehran to accept Washington's ceasefire terms, according to a report by Axios.

Advertisement

Citing an American official, Axios reported that while President Trump has yet to reach a final determination, internal discussions remain focused on attacks targeting Iranian infrastructure and energy facilities. The report stated that the contemplated campaign aims to intensify pressure on Tehran amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Advertisement

Axios further reported that Israel could join the operation, marking its first direct participation in strikes on Iran in several weeks. The report noted that such joint action could trigger renewed Iranian missile attacks against Israel.

According to the report, US officials assess that Iran has become "very aggressive" in recent days following attacks executed against American forces stationed in the region.

Advertisement

The developments align with a report by The Wall Street Journal stating that President Trump has ordered preparations for a renewed military campaign intended to pressure Tehran into surrendering, with potential operations launching as early as this weekend.

Separately, CBS News reported that the US and Israel are co-ordinating potential joint air strikes against energy-related targets, including petroleum refineries and power plants. The network reported that President Trump has not granted final authorisation for the campaign, adding that several White House aides raised objections during a Cabinet meeting.

The media reports emerge days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions in Washington with President Trump and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

President Trump also appeared to signal impending military action during remarks at Camp David earlier today. "We'll be hitting them very hard and, you know, at some point they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore'," he said.

The US president has repeatedly warned of targeting critical Iranian assets during the ongoing conflict, stating last week that he would destroy bridges or power plants if commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz continued to come under attack.

Military engagement involving Iran, Israel, and the US has persisted for over five months, with limited indication of de-escalation as opposing sides maintain retaliatory actions alongside ongoing diplomatic negotiations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)