DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / US weighs strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure within days, Israel may join: Report

US weighs strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure within days, Israel may join: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:17 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Advertisement

Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is considering launching air strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure within days in an attempt to compel Tehran to accept Washington's ceasefire terms, according to a report by Axios.

Advertisement

Citing an American official, Axios reported that while President Trump has yet to reach a final determination, internal discussions remain focused on attacks targeting Iranian infrastructure and energy facilities. The report stated that the contemplated campaign aims to intensify pressure on Tehran amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Advertisement

Axios further reported that Israel could join the operation, marking its first direct participation in strikes on Iran in several weeks. The report noted that such joint action could trigger renewed Iranian missile attacks against Israel.

According to the report, US officials assess that Iran has become "very aggressive" in recent days following attacks executed against American forces stationed in the region.

Advertisement

The developments align with a report by The Wall Street Journal stating that President Trump has ordered preparations for a renewed military campaign intended to pressure Tehran into surrendering, with potential operations launching as early as this weekend.

Separately, CBS News reported that the US and Israel are co-ordinating potential joint air strikes against energy-related targets, including petroleum refineries and power plants. The network reported that President Trump has not granted final authorisation for the campaign, adding that several White House aides raised objections during a Cabinet meeting.

The media reports emerge days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held discussions in Washington with President Trump and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

President Trump also appeared to signal impending military action during remarks at Camp David earlier today. "We'll be hitting them very hard and, you know, at some point they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore'," he said.

The US president has repeatedly warned of targeting critical Iranian assets during the ongoing conflict, stating last week that he would destroy bridges or power plants if commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz continued to come under attack.

Military engagement involving Iran, Israel, and the US has persisted for over five months, with limited indication of de-escalation as opposing sides maintain retaliatory actions alongside ongoing diplomatic negotiations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts