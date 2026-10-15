US weighs use of "mother of all bombs" against Iran as Trump seeks military exit: Report

Washington DC [US], October 15 (ANI): The United States military has developed fresh strike options against Iran that include the potential use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), widely known as the “mother of all bombs”, to target energy infrastructure and nuclear sites, CNN reported, citing multiple US officials familiar with military planning discussions.

According to CNN, the reported plans come as US President Donald Trump faces mounting pressure to end the war, which has become deeply unpopular among American voters, with the November midterm elections approaching and little indication of a negotiated settlement between Washington and Tehran.

Advertisement

CNN further reported that the US military has prepared additional strike packages targeting Iranian facilities, including energy infrastructure, as well as nuclear sites such as Pickaxe Mountain.

Advertisement

The options could be considered if Trump decides to resume combat operations either before or after the midterm elections.

One source familiar with the planning told CNN that Trump had ordered the military to develop additional strike options that included “a lot of energy infrastructure” and the potential deployment of the MOAB.

Advertisement

The source said the phrasing used in the planning discussions indicated that a potential attack could come “prior to US retrograde in CENTCOM AOR (area of responsibility),” suggesting an operation followed by an attempt to declare victory and withdraw US forces from the region.

A second source told CNN that military plans for striking Iranian nuclear facilities, including Pickaxe Mountain, also explicitly included the possible use of the MOAB.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to target Pickaxe Mountain, where the US and Israel believe components of Iran's nuclear programme have been stored. The US President has maintained that his objective is to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

However, the potential use of the massive bomb has raised questions among officials familiar with the planning, particularly over whether it would be effective against heavily fortified underground nuclear facilities.

The GBU-43/B MOAB is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal and weighs approximately 21,600 pounds. Although capable of producing a devastating blast across a large area, its ability to penetrate deep underground remains limited, according to sources cited by CNN.

The suspected nuclear facilities at Pickaxe Mountain are believed to be protected by layers of granite, raising doubts about whether the weapon could destroy them.

“The MOAB is a massive information operation-type weapon that is great for huge area clearance but not much else,” a third source familiar with military planning discussions around Iran told CNN.

“It is definitely not designed as a deep penetration warhead," they told CNN.

The source added that the weapon could nevertheless have psychological effects at a time when the Iranian leadership appears unwilling to yield to Washington's demands.

“POTUS has unfortunately put himself in a situation where he is almost compelled to do something and, without the ammunition designed to penetrate that level … you have to look at psychological effects for which the MOAB is well-equipped,” the source said, as quoted by CNN.

The weapon's enormous blast radius could also raise concerns about civilian casualties, particularly if it is used against infrastructure near populated areas or other non-military sites.

According to CNN, some US officials and analysts have questioned whether deploying the MOAB would meaningfully advance Washington's military objectives or compel Tehran to accept a settlement.

The reported planning comes as the Trump administration seeks a way to end the conflict while presenting the outcome as a political and strategic success.

CNN reported that White House advisers have spent weeks discussing options that could provide Trump with a “definitive” or symbolic victory, allowing him to withdraw from the conflict without necessarily closing the door to diplomacy.

Some military options have reportedly been described internally as a “fireworks show”, intended to provide the President with a way out of the war even if the strikes do not achieve all of Washington's stated objectives.

Trump has indicated that he does not want to deploy US ground troops in Iran. A large-scale ground operation, which some analysts consider necessary for a decisive military defeat of Iran, could involve substantial American casualties.

The President has also expressed reservations about proposals to withdraw US forces without a clear victory, arguing that such a move could be perceived as a defeat.

Although Trump recently indicated that he would not undertake further military action before the midterm elections, several administration advisers reportedly remain uncertain about whether that position is final, as reported by CNN.

The US military is also preparing for possible Iranian retaliation should Trump authorise additional strikes, CNN reported, citing officials familiar with the planning.

The MOAB was developed during the Iraq War and was designed to detonate before striking the ground, producing a powerful blast over a wide area.

Trump became the first US President to authorise the weapon's use in combat when the US military dropped it on Islamic State positions in Afghanistan in 2017.

That strike targeted a network of fortified underground tunnels used by the militant group to stage attacks against Afghan government forces.

Afghan officials said at the time that 36 Islamic State fighters were killed, while US and Afghan officials reported that the blast destroyed three tunnels, along with weapons and ammunition, without causing civilian casualties, as reported by CNN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)