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Home / United States / US will do business with Ukraine and Russia after war ends: Trump

US will do business with Ukraine and Russia after war ends: Trump

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ANI
Updated At : 04:32 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], October 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has expressed hope for a resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and said Washington will do business with both nations after the war ends between the two.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote alongside First Lady Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump addressed the conflict, saying, "We'd like to get back to life where Russia and Ukraine make a deal, and then we'd be able to do business with both. We'll do business with Ukraine and with Russia after this war ends, I would think."

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Commenting on diplomatic efforts surrounding the conflict, First Lady Melania Trump highlighted support from the Vatican and pointed to an upcoming ceasefire timeline.

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"It is great to have Pope's support and they (Russia and Ukraine) are starting ceasefire on the October 27th and I hope everything goes as it's planned. We have talked with both (President Putin and President Zelenskyy); we signed agreements," the First Lady stated.

Reacting to her involvement, Trump remarked, "I think she's doing better than the professionals right now."

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Turning his attention to domestic politics and political opponents, Trump levelled sharp criticism at the Democrats, accusing them of widespread corruption across several cities and states.

"Democrats are very corrupt. To me, corruption is one of the biggest things. If you look at Minnesota, if you look at Los Angeles, if you look at New York, the corruption is rampant and to me, corruption is a very big factor," Trump said.

Further raising questions about election integrity and alleged voting irregularities, he added, "They found a lot of discrepancies — bad ones, big ones. In Los Angeles, as you know, they have 20,000 votes, and it could be as high as a million votes... The U.S. Attorney found, potentially, hundreds of thousands of illicit votes."

United States midterm elections are nationwide votes held every four years at the exact midpoint of a president's term. Acting as a major political temperature check for the country, these elections determine control of the federal government by putting all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate up for grabs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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