Washington DC [US], March 5 (ANI): Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the White House said that the "rogue Iranian terrorist" regime is being "absolutely crushed" under the Operation Epic Fury, as President Donald Trump has set clear objectives to raze Tehran's missile industry and annihilate its navy.

Advertisement

Addressing the reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (local Time) said, "At the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, President Trump laid out clear objectives to the American people on what the US military seeks to accomplish through these major combat operations, which were to destroy the regime's deadly ballistic missiles and completely raze their missile industry to the ground and annihilate the Iranian regime's navy."

Advertisement

The White House Press Secretary said that the US destroyed more than 20 Iranian ships so far, including their top submarine, on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

"So far, we have destroyed more than 20 Iranian ships, including their top submarine last night, using a torpedo for the first time since World War II. There is not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or the Gulf of Oman. Operation Epic Fury will ensure the regime's terrorist proxies in the region can no longer destabilise the region or the free world and attack our armed forces.

Leavitt further said that they expected to have total dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours.

Advertisement

"This mission will guarantee that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. As the Department of War said this morning, we expect to have complete and total dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours, clearing the skies for our brave warriors," she added.

"Under the leadership of President Donald J Trump, the rogue Iranian terrorist regime is being absolutely crushed. 47 years of tolerating and enabling the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism are over... These terrorists seized our embassy and took 66 Americans hostage in Tehran," she said, reminding of the 1979 seize of the US Embassy in Tehran in the aftermath of Iran's Islamic revolution.

Criticising former US Presidents as "too weak" to address the Iran threat, she particularly slammed Barack Obama for "signing stupid and naive deals that put Iran on the path of developing nuclear bombs."

"Prior leaders have been too weak and ineffective to address this threat. Some, like Barack Hussein Obama, even sent pallets of cash that ultimately financed this terrorist crusade against the United States and our people, while signing stupid and naive deals that put Iran on the path of developing nuclear bombs," she claimed.

"President Trump is holding these monsters accountable and permanently extinguishing their nuclear ambitions..." the White House Press Secretary asserted.

Lauding President Trump's decision-making, she said, "Trump had a good feeling that the Iranian regime was going to strike the United States' assets and our personnel in the region--and the President was faced with a choice: Does the United States of America use our military and our capabilities to strike first, to take out this threat that has been threatening our country and our people for 47 years? Or is he going to, as Commander-in-Chief, sit back and watch as the rogue Iranian regime attacks our people in the region?... The second choice is unacceptable to Trump."

Karoline Leavitt also expressed condolences to the families of the six US military service members who laid down their lives for the country in Operation Epic Fury.

"I want to also extend our prayers and condolences to the families of the six US military service members who have been lost in Operation Epic Fury. These heroes represent the very best among us... We will never forget their legacy or their sacrifice," she added.

Providing an update on evacuations, Leavitt said, "Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, more than 17,500 Americans have safely returned home from the Middle East, with over 8,500 American citizens returning home to the United States just yesterday alone. If you are a US citizen in the Middle East looking to return to the United States, Rubio asks that you please register with the State Department."

She added, "Iran refused to say yes to peace, and their refusal made clear that their number one priority was building a nuclear weapon with which to threaten the United States of America again, the country they have been chanting death to for nearly 5 decades."

When asked about oil prices and the economy, she said, "They remain stable today after Trump announced steps to ensure the stability in global energy markets. The economy continues to be very strong, it's robust, and will be able to weather any of the temporary impacts of Operation Epic Fury.'"

On energy security, Leavitt stated, "Ultimately, the energy industry is going to benefit from the President's actions with respect to Iran because Iran will no longer be controlling the Strait of Hormuz and restricting the free flow of energy, which controls 20 per cent of the world's global oil supply."

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies, President Donald Trump has announced that the United States would take "immediate steps to safeguard maritime trade" in the Gulf region, including offering political risk insurance and potentially deploying naval escorts through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had directed the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and guarantees to ensure the financial security of all maritime trade, particularly energy shipments transiting through the Gulf.

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2028923532709969935

Furthermore, Leavitt also highlighted travel advisories issued by the State Department, saying, "There were many signs put out by the State Department, and I wish that everyone in this room would report on them. Rubio issued Level 4 travel advisories dating back to January for many of these countries in the region. With respect to the Americans who are still in the region now, again, the State Department is asking that they register at the website so they can directly identify you and we are actively and rapidly working to charter flights."

Leavitt said the Save America Act remains a priority of President Trump, adding, "The SAVE America Act is absolutely still a priority for this president. He's very much continuing to focus on the issues that matter here at home...which is why you'll see Trump in about an hour and a half at the Ratepayer Protection Pledge roundtable."

Criticising sections of the media, she said, "I think Trump knows the country is smart enough to read past many of the Fake News headlines produced by people in this room, that this action was unjustifiable. This is a rogue terrorist regime that has been threatening the United States, our allies, and our people for 47 years, and the American people are smart enough to know that."

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixth day following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases in Gulf nations and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)