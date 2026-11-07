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Home / United States / “US would not exist right now without Trump”: New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pledges “absolute loyalty”

“US would not exist right now without Trump”: New White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pledges “absolute loyalty”

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 7 (ANI): Newly designated White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller delivered a glowing address at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening, invoking the formative days of Donald Trump's political entry while pledging absolute loyalty to the American leader.

Miller, whose appointment as chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles, was made public on Friday, took the podium during the Conservative Political Action Conference’s Circle Retreat and Gala, hosted at the president's Florida estate over the weekend.

The high-profile personnel restructuring unfolded in the wake of the midterm elections, which saw the Republican Party suffer major setbacks as voters secured Democratic majorities across both chambers of Congress ahead of January.

According to video footage circulating on X, Trump introduced Miller to the assembled attendees, describing him as “a very hot commodity” before handing over the microphone.

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Taking the floor, Miller reaffirmed his long-standing allegiance.

"It was the privilege of a lifetime to join President Trump all the way back in 2015 when he came down that golden escalator. And let me tell you, if it wasn’t for President Trump, the United States of America would not exist right now. This man saved America. He saved our military from collapse. He saved our economy from destruction. He saved our border from annihilation. And he saved our country from threats at home and abroad, which would have been the end of the American dream forever," Miller stated.

"This man took a bullet for us. He faced down life in prison for us. He saved the Republican Party from the ash heap of history and has made it stronger, more popular, and more resilient than ever before," he added, despite electoral outcomes pointing to a shifting political landscape.

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"We need to stand with the man who has stood with us and this country with every fibre of his being. It is the honour of my life to be President Trump’s chief of staff, and I swear to you, and I pledge to you, Mr President, my absolute loyalty, my unwavering commitment, and my total devotion to your success and the success of this country," he said.

The surprise appointment reverberated across political circles, drawing immediate criticism from Democratic figures who characterised the staffing decision as a doubling down on positions recently rejected at the ballot box. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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