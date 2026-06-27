Washington, DC [US], June 27 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will convene its IX Leadership Summit on Monday, June 29, in Washington, DC, bringing together senior government officials, industry titans, policymakers, academics, think tank experts and members of the media to deliberate on key issues and opportunities to help chart the next chapter of bilateral cooperation.

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The relationship between the United States and India has been dubbed the most important strategic partnership of the 21st century, and both Washington and New Delhi continue to explore new avenues for collaboration, from emerging technologies and bilateral trade conversations to strengthening supply chains, critical minerals and building on the US-India energy partnership.

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USISPF is also honoured to welcome envoys Ambassador Sergio Gor and Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, whose leadership continues to strengthen diplomatic ties between Washington and New Delhi. USISPF is also delighted to welcome Ambassador Mark D Wiseman, Ambassador of Canada to the United States, the release said.

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The Summit will feature a fireside chat with Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, and a special address by Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17).

USISPF Board Members will also participate in a closed-door discussion with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative. The timely discussion will focus on Ambassador Greer's return to the United States and updates on advancing the trade discussions as both countries race towards adding the final touches to an impending interim trade agreement, it said.

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USISPF is honoured to confer the Leadership Awards on three distinguished business leaders whose vision and leadership have strengthened economic ties and fostered greater collaboration between the United States, India and Canada.

The awardees this year include USISPF Board Member Christopher Calio, President and Global CEO, RTX Corporation; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; and Prem Watsa, Chairman and CEO, Fairfax Financial Holdings, the USISPF said.

USISPF will also present its Distinguished Public Service Award to Senator Steve Daines of Montana and Senator Mark Warner of Virginia in recognition of their longstanding contributions to advancing the US-India strategic and economic partnership.

A highlight of the Summit will be the launch of USISPF's commemorative coffee table book, the second in the series, "We the People: A Tribute to the 250 Voices that Shaped the US-India Partnership."

The publication recognises the leaders, innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs and visionaries whose contributions have deepened ties between the United States and India over the decades.

USISPF Chairman and Founding Board Member John Chambers said, "As the United States celebrates 250 years of democracy, it's a powerful reminder that our greatest opportunities come when democracies work together. The US-India relationship is one that continues to grow stronger, delivering real results for both countries as well as the global economy. As USISPF approaches its 10th anniversary, our mission has remained consistent: turning strategic intent into measurable, mutually beneficial outcomes for the US and India. We have seen firsthand that the strength of this partnership comes not only from institutions, but from the leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators who invest their time, expertise and ambition to move it forward. Together, we are building a relationship that will be even more important for generations to come."

"As we approach July 2026, a milestone year for the world's oldest democracy - celebrating 250 years as a Republic, it is a moment in time to reflect what truly makes America... America. It is the ideals, sacrifices, and aspirations of the many amazing people that have built this one great nation," said Dr Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF.

"The US-India partnership remains one of the defining relationships of our era, underpinned by shared democratic values, growing economic integration, and a common commitment to innovation and prosperity.

"As America celebrates 250 years of nationhood, our three honourees, Distinguished Public Service Awardees and officials from both governments and business leaders, truly epitomise the indefatigable spirit of working to enhance this partnership from every aspect. We are truly honoured to be able to convene such a collective force in government, business and across civil society with the same goal," he said,

USISPF will also welcome Board Members representing Fortune 500 companies.

The IX USISPF Leadership Summit will take place on June 29 in Washington, DC. (ANI)

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