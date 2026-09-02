USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand after months of combat in West Asia

Pattaya [Thailand], September 2 (ANI): The US Navy's aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in Thailand on Wednesday for its first port call in more than eight months, ending a prolonged deployment in West Asia amid concerns over the welfare and morale of its crew, according to CNN.

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The 100,000-ton carrier docked at Laem Chabang port near Pattaya after months at sea. Its hull showed signs of rust following the lengthy deployment.

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The Lincoln departed San Diego in November last year and is expected to return to Southern California later this year, completing one of the longest deployments in US Navy history.

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Relieving the San Diego-based vessel at that time was the Japan-based USS George Washington, which had arrived in the region to assume operational duties, bringing an end to an extraordinarily long assignment for the aircraft carrier and its approximately 5,000-strong crew.

According to CNN, the carrier set a modern-era record for consecutive days at sea while conducting combat and blockade operations during the war with Iran, US Senator Richard Blumenthal of the Democratic Party said.

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The extended deployment reportedly affected crew morale amid supply shortages, with at least one possible suicide attempt, CNN reported.

Having departed San Diego on November 21, 2025, the vessel was later redirected to West Asia after hostilities with Iran erupted in February. Functioning as a primary launchpad, the carrier carried out thousands of air sorties in support of US military operations, greatly escalating the operational burden on its complement.

The issues attracted scrutiny from Democratic legislators in Washington, who requested answers regarding the welfare of personnel on board. The aircraft carrier had reportedly spent over 200 consecutive days at sea without a port call, a duration lawmakers characterised as a modern-day record.

However, US defence authorities have refuted claims that conditions on the ship degenerated to the extent portrayed in media reports. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth characterised reports of deteriorating conditions as "completely misrepresented", whilst Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao accused media coverage of being "dishonest".

President Donald Trump likewise dismissed assertions that the deployment was excessively long. When asked on August 14 whether spending over 260 days at sea was excessive, Trump remarked that it was "not nearly long enough", citing the arrival of another US aircraft carrier to substitute for the Lincoln.

Amid continued focus on crew welfare, US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper inspected the vessel over the weekend. In a statement issued on August 16, Cooper described the visit as "awe-inspiring" and commended the crew's resilience.

Cooper stated that the ship recorded the lowest number of documented mental health cases among the US Navy's 11 active aircraft carriers, attributing this to leadership prioritising crew welfare and fortitude. He nonetheless acknowledged the severe strain associated with extended periods at sea.

"Deployment at sea is uniquely challenging and tough," Cooper said, noting that individuals handle stress in different ways.

Navy representatives stated there had been no documented rise in suicide attempts or suicidal ideation on board. Authorities are, however, probing an August 3 incident involving a sailor who fell overboard and was subsequently rescued.

The aircraft carrier's transit back to its homeport in San Diego is expected to take roughly three weeks, according to CBS News. (ANI)

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