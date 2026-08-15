USS Abraham Lincoln to return to US after more than 250 days deployed amid scrutiny over sailor conditions

Washington DC [US], August 15 (ANI): The US aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, is set to return to the United States after an extended deployment of more than 250 days, Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao said, as reports of low morale and mental health concerns among sailors aboard the aircraft carrier have drawn scrutiny from US Congress and families of the sailors.

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Cao, in a statement on Friday, said the carrier had "crushed their deployment" and would return home soon as part of a planned rotation, while stressing that the safety and security of sailors and Marines remained the Navy's priority.

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"The USS Abraham Lincoln crushed their deployment and will return home soon as part of a planned rotation. Details will come, but let me be clear: the safety and security of our Sailors and Marines always comes first. Mission accomplishment. Troop Welfare. This is how we lead," Cao said in the statement.

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The carrier's prolonged deployment has come under scrutiny amid reports concerning the conditions faced by sailors aboard the ship.

According to CNN, reports of low morale and mental health concerns among sailors have raised questions from members of US Congress and families this week.

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CNN reported that the Abraham Lincoln has been deployed for more than 250 days after being redirected to West Asia to support US operations in the war with Iran, which is now entering its sixth month. The carrier has not made a port call in more than 200 days.

Cao said that the Lincoln's deployment was extended because operational requirements demanded it, while acknowledging the difficulties associated with prolonged combat deployments.

"The Lincoln was extended because the mission demanded it. Deployments are hard. Combat operations make them harder. War is hell and normal routines are disrupted," he said.

He said prolonged deployments inevitably involve changes and uncertainty and that military leaders must balance operational requirements with the welfare of personnel.

"One of the hardest aspects about warfighting beyond knowingly placing our service members in harm's way is that even with the best planning and communication, change and uncertainty will always be in play. Our success depends on how we adapt," Cao added.

According to Cao, the carrier has spent 266 days deployed, including 200 days in a combat zone. During that period, the carrier conducted more than 10,000 sorties and dropped 1.5 million pounds of ordnance, he said.

He also said retention rates aboard the Abraham Lincoln were among the highest of all aircraft carriers.

At the same time, Cao acknowledged that a small number of mental health cases had been treated during the deployment, although he said there had been no loss of life.

"A small number of mental health cases were treated with no loss of life," Cao said.

He also said meal plans had been adjusted when fresh supplies were unavailable and that calls home had been restricted at times because of operational threats.

"Meal plans were adjusted when fresh resupply was unavailable, without a single meal being missed. Calls home were limited when the operational threat was too high," he said.

Cao said sailors and Marines had been pushed to their limits during the deployment but argued that they had remained operationally effective.

"There is no question our young men and women have been pushed to their limits--but they have never broken. They are rightly tired--but have never been out of the fight," he added.

CNN had earlier reported that a sailor went overboard from the Lincoln last month but was quickly rescued and medically evaluated.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear, including whether the sailor returned to duty or was evacuated from the ship.

The Abraham Lincoln left its home port in San Diego last November and was subsequently redirected to West Asia, where it has supported US operations during the ongoing war with Iran.

Cao pushed back against portrayals of the sailors and Marines as victims, saying the service members and their families had demonstrated resilience during the extended deployment.

"Unfortunately, the media are trying to paint our warriors as victims. Not only is that dishonest but it takes away the focus on the enemy and the threat it poses against our nation, people, and way of life," he said.

He added, "Our force and their families are not victims. They are the epitome of American strength and resilience."

Calling on the public to welcome the carrier home, Cao said, "So, when the USS Abraham Lincoln pulls into the pier, join me and stand proudly with a grateful heart and give our Sailors and Marines the Hero's Welcome they deserve." (ANI)

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