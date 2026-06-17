Vance outlines three pillars of Iran peace framework: No nuclear weapon, open Hormuz, conditional relief

Washington DC [US], June 17 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance described that the peace agreement between Washington and Tehran stands centred on three key pillars-- preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open and offering economic incentives to Iran if the country "transforms" itself.

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The Vice President made the remarks in an interview to Fox News and said, "The agreement is actually very simple. One, Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. Two, the Straits of Hormuz are open. And number three, there are all of these benefits contemplated that the Iranians can get if they behave."

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He added that any economic benefits available to Tehran would depend on the country ending support for "terrorism" and abandoning efforts to rebuild its nuclear programme.

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"If they stop developing terrorism, if they stop funding terrorism, if they stop supporting the rebuilding of the nuclear arms program, they actually can get some real benefits. If they don't do any of that stuff, they don't get anything," Vance said.

He added, "Iranian propagandists out there [are] saying well we get all these things and they leave out the fact that they only get those things if they fundamentally transform themselves as a country."

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Vance further told Fox News that the United States emerges as a winner regardless of the path which Iran chooses.

"The United States wins either way, as the President said. Either they get nothing, we destroy their nuclear program and the Straits of Hormuz are open, or they fundamentally transform themselves and that's a big win too. It's really up to them," he added.

As US and Iran inch closer to signing the peace agreement in Switzerland later this week, Trump earlier in a post on Truth Social, stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" Trump stated in a post on Truth Social. (ANI)

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