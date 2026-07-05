Venezuela FM thanks Jaishankar for I-Day greetings, aid after quakes

Caracas [Venezuela], July 5 (ANI): Venezuela's Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil on Sunday expressed his thanks to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his greetings on their Independence Day.

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Gil also thanked India for their assistance as Venezuela reels under the arduous aftermath of devastating earthquakes.

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In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, for your warm greetings to the people of Venezuela on our Independence Day. Venezuela and India are trusted partners, united by a longstanding friendship and a promising shared future. I also wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for India's solidarity and meaningful support as Venezuela faces these challenging times. Together, we will continue strengthening the bonds between our nations."

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https://x.com/yvangil/status/2073586798421237829?s=20

Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to the people and government of Venezuela for their National Day.

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In a post on X, the EAM congratulated his counterpart, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, on the occasion and reaffirmed the ties between the two nations.

"Warm greetings to FM Yvan Gil, the Government and people of Venezuela on their National Day. Look forward to enhancing our engagement," he wrote on X, sharing an image of the last meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

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Meanwhile, India continues rescue and humanitarian efforts in Venezuela under Operation Amistad, as the Latin American country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the twin earthquakes that hit last month.

On Saturday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the field hospital set up by India under Operation Amistad, and lauded the medical services provided there.

In a post on X, he said, "Operation Friendship, carried out by our sister nation of India, has established a hospital center at the Caracas Racetrack that provides comprehensive and high-quality care to all those affected by the tragedy of the double seismic event. We had the opportunity to tour the facility and witness this moving demonstration of solidarity, alongside the Ambassador of India to Venezuela, P.K. Ashok Babu."

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"On behalf of the Bolivarian Government and the people of Venezuela, we express our most sincere gratitude to the Government and the people of India, especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for extending a helping hand to those who have suffered as a result of this calamity," he added.

As of Friday, 2,645 people have been confirmed dead after two consecutive earthquakes struck less than a minute apart on June 24, reaching magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, respectively, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

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