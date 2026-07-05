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Home / United States / Venezuelan acting President thanks India for aid amid quakes

Venezuelan acting President thanks India for aid amid quakes

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Sunday thanked India for assistance in the wake of massive earthquakes.

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Rodriguez said that Venezuela will be reborn.

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In a post on X, she said, "We honor the rescuers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, France, India, Barbados, Brazil, and Argentina in recognition of their invaluable work and the solidarity they have shown with Venezuela during these days of sorrow. We will never forget their dedication, courage, and commitment! Carry with you our gratitude and a piece of Venezuela in your hearts. On behalf of all the Venezuelan people, receive our most sincere thanks. Venezuela will never forget your noble gesture."

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"Venezuela will be reborn!" she said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that under Operation Amistad, the Army Field Hospital is carrying its humanitarian mission.

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MEA Spokesperson said in a post on X, "Operation Amistad: Healing hands. Shared humanity. The Army Field Hospital carries forward its humanitarian mission in Venezuela."

Indian Embassy in Venezuela said, "Operation Amistad: the Indian field hospital continued to strengthen the bonds of friendship with the Venezuelan people thanks to its experience and care."

As per Al Jazeera, as of Friday, 2,645 people have been confirmed dead after two consecutive earthquakes struck less than a minute apart on June 24, reaching magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, respectively.

With as many as 38,500 people missing, the death toll is expected to rise further. The Venezuelan government has reportedly ordered 10,000 bags to store corpses, according to the United Nations.

As per UNDP, the earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 caused significant human suffering and loss of life, while also severely affecting livelihoods, infrastructure, and essential services. This includes a preliminary estimate of USD 6.7 billion in direct physical damage, equivalent to around 6% of GDP, according to a satellite-based Rapid Digital Assessment (RAPIDA) by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). While the economic impact is substantial, the greatest loss is borne by the people and communities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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