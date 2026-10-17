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Home / United States / "Verify before she vilifies": India questions UN Rapporteur's claims on youth condition

"Verify before she vilifies": India questions UN Rapporteur's claims on youth condition

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ANI
Updated At : 07:05 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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New York [US], October 17 (ANI): India has rejected claims by UN Special Rapporteur Gina Romero that young people in the country face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice, with Indian diplomat Anuj Swarup asserting that the allegations were based on anonymous and unverified submissions.

In a statement delivered at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Third Committee during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, First Secretary Anuj Swarup said India's Constitution guarantees these freedoms to every citizen.

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India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York shared Swarup's statement in a post on X.

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“Madam Chair, India takes note of the report of the special rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and association. In India, these freedoms, together with freedom of speech and expression, are guaranteed to every citizen under Article 19 of our Constitution, and are protected by an independent judiciary, a free press, and an empowered National Human Rights Commission,” Swarup said.

Referring to Romero's report, he questioned the basis of its claims regarding young people in India.

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“Yet, the special rapporteur, Ms Gina Romero, asserts that young people in India face retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice, though merely citing unnamed submissions in the footnote. This level of arbitrary report writing is precisely the reason that the United Nations and its institutions have lost credibility. A sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population resting on anonymous and unverified claims is not evidence. It is hearsay, dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright,” he said.

Swarup also challenged the report's assessment of civic space for young people in India, citing their participation in political movements and engagement with senior government leaders.

“Ironically, the same report notes that young Indians created a satirical political movement. In which repressive state does a satirical youth party question the government, marches on the capital, and then sits across the table with senior national leaders? The High Commissioner for Human Rights stated in the Human Rights Council last month that dialogue with young leaders is far more effective in the context of youth-led movement in India. Perhaps that update escaped the special rapporteur's attention,” he added.

Highlighting the government's response to student protests over irregularities in public examinations, Swarup said the government had engaged constructively with young people and taken steps to address examination fraud.

“When students protested this summer over irregularities in public examinations, the government engaged constructively with the youth. Within weeks, Parliament amended the Public Examinations Act, doubling punishments for paper leaks, carried out a systemic examination overhaul, and created fast-track courts in every state specifically dedicated to prosecuting individuals involved in exam fraud. This is the true testament of democracy in action,” he said.

Emphasising the role of young people in India's development, Swarup cited the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, which brought together more than five million young people to contribute to national priorities.

“Youth represents our strength and shared future. In the words of our Prime Minister, ‘Youth's capability will become India's capability, and their success will take India's success to new heights.’ Over 5 million young people took part in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue this year, shaping national priorities directly with the Prime Minister. Several ministers, including the honourable Prime Minister, continue to engage with the youth of our country directly and through social media,” he said.

Swarup urged the Special Rapporteur to ensure greater scrutiny and fairness in her reporting.

“Chair, a mandate holder who relies on anonymous inputs to generalise for 1.4 billion people does a disservice to the very mandate she holds. We urge this special rapporteur to verify before she vilifies and to bring the required rigour and fairness in her reports,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday (local time) in a post on X, Gina Romero said, "Tomorrow I will present my new report to the UN General Assembly. Youth are an important actor, and many States repress, stigmatize and exclude them."

Romero is a Colombian human rights advocate and the UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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