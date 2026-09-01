"Very early": Trump brushes off 2028 speculation around Hegseth, calls for focus on midterms

Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) dampened early media chatter surrounding the 2028 presidential race during an Oval Office exchange, describing speculation that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth could seek the Republican nomination as "very early."

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Praising Hegseth's leadership at the Pentagon, Trump emphasised that current political attention must remain anchored on the upcoming US midterm elections.

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"I think he's doing a fantastic job, but it's very early to talk about that. We have to get through the midterms first," President Trump remarked when questioned about a potential 2028 bid for the Cabinet official.

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The President described Hegseth as "a very good guy" and noted that the Republican primary field remains wide open, suggesting numerous unannounced figures may eventually step forward. "I'll bet there's a lot of people considering it that you don't know about," Trump added.

Highlighting Hegseth's ongoing defence priorities, Trump asserted that the Secretary's complete focus remains on military readiness and supporting service members. "Right now, all he loves is -- and all he cares about is the military and taking care of the military," Trump said.

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He further cited recent US military operations abroad, telling reporters, "We went into Venezuela -- we won. We went into Iran and we are beating the hell out of them and doing a good job."

Trump's Oval Office remarks follow a sharp pushback by Hegseth over the weekend against a report by NBC News asserting he was laying groundwork for a 2028 presidential campaign.

Taking to X to address the report directly, Hegseth dismissed the claims as entirely unfounded.

"100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous 'sources.' My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on, Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night."

100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous “sources.” My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night. https://t.co/OxwekfSAjy — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 28, 2026

While early 2028 jockeying frequently emerges midway through a presidential term, both the White House and the Department of War are publicly shutting down presidential campaign chatter to keep official focus on military priorities and party momentum leading into the midterm elections. (ANI)

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