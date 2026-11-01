'Vice President Dumbledore': JD Vance celebrates Halloween with Harry Potter-inspired family costumes

Washington [US], November 1 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance gave Halloween a Harry Potter twist as he dressed up as Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore, a central fictional character in JK Rowling’s series, widely celebrated as the Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, while holding his youngest son, dressed as Dobby the house-elf, one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter franchise, a fiercely loyal and brave house-elf who transitions from an abused servant to a proud, free elf, in a festive family photograph shared on social media.

Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, shared the Harry Potter-themed Halloween photograph on X, showing the family posing on a porch decorated with pumpkins, gourds and autumn plants.

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JD Vance wrote, "Happy Halloween from the Second Family!"

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Happy Halloween from the Second Family! https://t.co/N4mbc6BowX — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2026

In the photograph, Vance is seen wearing a long silver-grey robe, a matching pointed wizard hat and a long grey wig, portraying Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts in the popular fantasy series. He is holding his baby son, who is dressed as Dobby, the house-elf character, with a knitted cap featuring large ears.

Usha Vance is seen posing beside him in a black outfit and a pointed witch hat, while their other children are also dressed in Halloween costumes. One child appears in a black spider-themed costume, another is dressed as Harry Potter, while the youngest visible child is dressed in a blue-green dragon costume.

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In another post, Vance shared a video in which he introduced himself as "Vice President Dumbledore" alongside "little Dobby the Elf".

"Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun. Be safe. Eat a lot of candy," Vance said.

Happy Halloween everyone! https://t.co/RkEgQiT9xM — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 31, 2026

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also marked Halloween during an interaction with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Speaking about his Halloween costume, Trump said, "Spent nine hours getting ready. I had 10 minutes, so I came as Donald Trump tonight."

The Halloween celebrations at Mar-a-Lago featured elaborate decorations, including green strobe lights, cheetah prints and a jungle-themed setting.

Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve, is observed annually on October 31. The occasion is associated with costumes, bonfires, lanterns and community gatherings, with children and adults dressing up as fictional characters, superheroes, witches and other figures.

The tradition of wearing costumes has evolved over time, with practices such as 'guising' involving young people visiting homes, singing songs or telling jokes in exchange for small gifts. (ANI)

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