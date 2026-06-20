Vice President Vance expected to join US-Iran talks in Switzerland; Tehran accuses US, Israel of ceasefire violations

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland on Saturday for negotiations with Iran following the digital signing of the 14-point MoU on Wednesday.

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Citing a source, Axios reported Vance's potential participation in the talks.

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US President Donald Trump and Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday virtually signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations on a broader agreement.

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Earlier in the day, in an interview with Fox News, Vance reflected on US President Donald Trump's long-term plan for neutralising Iran's nuclear ambitions.

He emphasised the President's commitment to the permanent elimination of the Iran's enriched uranium reserves through aggressive negotiations and strict verification measures.

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"He's (Trump) thinking about this for my kids' sake, for our grandkids' sake, to ensure that this regime never has the ability to develop a nuclear weapon," Vance said.

Vance also said that the plans for his travel to Switzerland for the talks on Friday, which were postponed to Sunday, are a "delicate coordination dance" where "diplomatic protocols" must be considered.

Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, where the first round of talks with Iran on a potential nuclear deal is expected to take place on Sunday, US officials told Axios.

Axios also reported that the Iranian delegation left Tehran shortly after the Iranian armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire by the US and Israel.

Additionally, Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, also travelled to Switzerland earlier today. Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf is also expected to attend the talks, Axios reported.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, as Qatar is considered one of the principal mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran.

This comes as the Pakistan Foreign Ministry stated that the US-Iran talks will be held in Switzerland on Sunday, in the presence of Islamabad and Qatar.

According to a press release from the Foreign Ministry, the "technical-level talks" will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland. The talks will include representatives of the US and Iran, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar.

"As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on 21 June 2026. Representatives of the United States and Iran, along with Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, will participate in the discussions," the release stated.

The talks were initially scheduled to begin on Friday but were postponed amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

However, as the Israeli strikes in Lebanon continued despite the ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, US Central Command stated the commercial ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz increased on Saturday, adding that the "US forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation."

"Safe passage through the international waterway remained intact today as 55 merchant ships transited, moving large amounts of cargo and more than 17 million barrels of oil to global markets," the US CentCom wrote on X.

The CentCom affirmed the US' resolve to ensure adherence to the terms of the MoU with Iran.

"US forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," it added.

Iran's move comes after the IDF claimed that the fresh strikes in Lebanon were made in retaliation for Hezbollah's "repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire," while maintaining that it remains committed to protecting its civilians and forces.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force claimed that Hezbollah launched over 50 strikes on Israeli forces, adding that the forces retaliated by striking dozens of "terrorist infrastructures" and terrorists in overnight strikes.

Expressing adherence to the ceasefire agreement, the IAF stated that it will continue its actions to "remove any threat" from the Israeli civilians and forces.

On the other hand, Hezbollah, in a statement, said it attacked Israeli forces attempting to advance in southern Lebanon, while stating that it has "adhered to the ceasefire" since Friday afternoon, according to the Times of Israel.

Hezbollah also affirmed its commitment to the ceasefire, while stating that "it will not tolerate any attempt by the enemy to seize land and expand its occupation," the Times of Israel reported.

Iran criticised Israel's actions in Lebanon, recognising them as a "relentless and continuous violation of the ceasefire," Fars reported.

Calling this the first response, Iran said it will take "subsequent steps" if the MoU's terms are breached further, Iran's news agency reported.

"It is recalled that this step is the first response to the enemy's breach of promise, and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the enemy to fulfil its commitments," the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

With the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the future of the truce between Iran and the US hangs in the balance. (ANI)

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