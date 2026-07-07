Walmart to drop prices on ground beef and other items; Trump claims credit for cuts

Washington, DC [US], July 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced on Monday (local time) that retail giant Walmart will significantly reduce prices on ground beef and various other commodities. The move comes after the Trump administration requested the company to implement cuts in alignment with the United States' 250th independence celebrations.

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Taking to Truth Social, Trump expressed his appreciation for the decision, stating, "Great news! I have just been informed that one of the biggest, best, and smartest retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration's request to celebrate our great Country's 250th birthday."

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He further noted the specific details of the reductions, adding, "Walmart will, in particular, be dropping the price for a pound of ground beef by almost 15 per cent, among many other products. This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the U.S.A."

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According to a press release issued by Walmart, the country's largest grocer highlighted several of its seasonal discounts, which are typical for the summer period. These promotions feature rollbacks on items such as ribs, soft drinks, and meats across Walmart and Sam's Club outlets.

The company specified in its statement that the actual price for a single pound of 73 per cent ground beef roll will decrease by roughly 12 per cent, dropping to USD 5.94 from USD 6.74 across its outlets. Additionally, the retail corporation confirmed price reductions for soda and chip products from major brands such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

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Concurrently, Sam's Club is introducing markdown promotions on 250 individual items, encompassing various meat products such as ribs, chicken wings, and beef hot dogs, CNN reported.

The discounts arrive at a time when record-high beef prices have heavily constrained American households, which have also faced elevated fuel costs following military actions launched by the US and Israel against Iran in February.

Data from the US Labour Department indicated that ground beef prices surged by 12 per cent in May compared to the previous year, ranking it among the most rapidly escalating food categories.

To address these market pressures, the US Department of Justice recently initiated an inquiry into the nation's four primary meatpacking corporations. The investigation followed demands from Trump to look into whether these processors collaborated to maintain artificially inflated beef prices.

The administration also considered a temporary suspension of tariffs on imported beef in an effort to boost market supply and lower costs. These proposals were subsequently put on hold after encountering resistance from US cattle producers and congressional Republicans.

Concurrently, Washington maintained its ban on Mexican cattle imports due to anxieties surrounding the transmission of the New World screwworm parasite, a move that has placed additional constraints on domestic beef supplies.

During the announcement, the US President criticised his predecessor, Joe Biden, asserting that the previous administration was responsible for escalating costs that the current government is working to reduce. Trump stated that his administration is lowering prices that Biden "incompetently" raised with what he described as "the worst inflation crisis in history, a total disaster along with the Southern Border, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and many other failures."

Trump also noted downward trends in the energy sector, remarking that oil prices are falling "just as I promised," alongside a dip in "Gas Prices at the pump." He claimed credit for lowering the costs of eggs and prescription medication by "historic levels."

Urging the wider corporate sector to replicate the retailer's strategy, the US President said, "Walmart is stepping up in a big and bold way, and other retailers should follow the lead of these absolute Patriots. Together, we will make America stronger and greater than ever before!"

The current pricing strategy represents a notable pivot from the retailer's stance last year. At the time, the corporation warned that proposed tariffs under the Trump administration could elevate consumer prices. The statement drew criticism from the US President, who pushed for the company to absorb the tariff expenses directly rather than transferring the financial burden to consumers.

Walmart is widely regarded by market analysts and investors as a critical indicator of American consumer health due to its vast market footprint. The chain has recently seen an influx of middle- and upper-income shoppers looking for discounts as broader inflationary pressures and persistent food costs continue to weigh on household finances. (ANI)

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