"Was a productive conversation": WH Press Secy Leavitt on PM Modi and President Trump phone call

Washington DC [US], March 28 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump shares a strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing a recent interaction between the two leaders as "productive".

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Responding to ANI's query regarding a report by The New York Times, which suggested that Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the phone call between PM Modi and President Trump that took place on Tuesday, Leavitt said, "President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation."

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Earlier, the NYT reported that the Tesla CEO joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump that took place on Tuesday.

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According to the NYT, Musk's involvement in the call marks an unusual instance of a private citizen participating in a conversation between two heads of state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The NYT reported, citing two US officials, that Musk's participation signals an apparent improvement in his relationship with Trump.

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The development comes after a fallout between Trump and Musk last summer, following the tech billionaire's exit from a government role where he had been tasked with reducing the federal workforce through the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, recent interactions suggest that ties between the billionaire and the US President have since stabilised, as reported by the NYT.

Earlier on Tuesday, amid intensifying global efforts to secure vital energy corridors, PM Modi held a high-level telephonic conversation with US President Trump to discuss the prevailing conflict in West Asia.

The dialogue comes at a critical juncture as regional tensions continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

In a post on X, PM Modi detailed the diplomatic exchange, stating that both sides called for an "open, secure and accessible" Strait of Hormuz and reiterated India's stance on de-escalation and peace in the region.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," the PM stated in his post. (ANI)

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