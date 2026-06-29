Washington and Tehran to "stand down" from strikes as talks set to continue, says US official

Washington, DC [US], June 29 (ANI): Technical talks with Iran are scheduled to continue, indicating that both sides are actively working to de-escalate tensions, a US official told CBS News. Vessels will be allowed to move freely in the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.

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Additionally ABC News quoting an unnamed US Official reported that U.S. and Iran have agreed to stop attacks and allow vessels to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz. The official said technical talks are slated to continue on all areas of the memorandum of understanding, but did not provide further details on timing.

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These signs of a potential breakthrough come at a critical juncture, given that the ongoing military conflict against Iran, which commenced four months ago, has placed significant stress on the global economy, triggered a spike in gas prices in the US, and severely strained America's diplomatic relations with Israel and its traditional European allies.

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Tensions had peaked on Friday when Tehran asserted its authority over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, issuing a stern warning that safe passage through the vital waterway could only be guaranteed for maritime vessels that coordinated directly with the Iranian government.

This development closely followed accusations from President Donald Trump, who alleged that Iran had targeted a commercial vessel navigating near the coast of Oman, utilising a one-way attack drone.

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In response to that maritime incident, US Central Command stated on Saturday that it had executed a fresh wave of retaliatory strikes against multiple Iranian targets.

Amplifying the military action with harsh rhetoric on the same day, Trump issued a severe threat concerning Iran's existence.

Taking to Truth Social, the President stated, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!"

He further added, "It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!"

Defying the warning almost immediately, Iran launched military strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday, claiming that the US had breached the ceasefire framework, though no casualties or injuries were reported from the incidents.

Despite this volatile back-and-forth over the weekend, diplomatic channels have remained functional.

Meanwhile, Axios reported on Sunday that the two opposing sides are scheduled to convene on Tuesday in Qatar to resume technical talks concerning Iran's nuclear programme.

The upcoming discussions in Qatar will carry immediate urgency, as a significant number of provisions contained within the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are designed to last for only 60 days, though they remain eligible for extension through mutual agreement. (ANI)

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