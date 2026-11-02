DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / "We do it even better": Trump says US outperforms China, Russia in spy operations ahead of midterms

"We do it even better": Trump says US outperforms China, Russia in spy operations ahead of midterms

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:37 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Iowa [US], November 2 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that Washington also conducts intelligence operations against China and Russia, claiming that the United States is better at spying on its adversaries, during a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Speaking at the Iowa Republican Candidates' Campaign Rally on Sunday (local time), Trump recalled being told that China was spying on the United States and said Washington was also monitoring Beijing and Moscow.

Advertisement

"Somebody said, 'China's spying on us, sir.' I said, 'Yeah, and we're spying on them too. Don't worry about it.' They said, 'Terrible! China! Russia! They're spying on us, sir!' I said, 'That's true. And we're doing it to them also, but we do it even better, so don't worry about it. Don't worry,'" Trump said.

Advertisement

His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of alleged Chinese intelligence operations targeting US military personnel and installations.

On October 30, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) announced that two Chinese nationals, Liren 'Ryan' Lai, 40, and Yuance Chen, 39, had each been sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government without notifying the US Attorney General.

Advertisement

According to the DoJ, the defendants operated under the direction of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), facilitating secret cash payments in exchange for sensitive information and attempting to recruit potential intelligence assets from within the US military.

Court documents revealed that the two men facilitated a clandestine payment of approximately USD 10,000 in January 2022 through a 'dead drop' arrangement in Livermore, California.

Their activities also included collecting photographs of US military installations, naval personnel and recruitment facilities, as well as gathering personal information about potential intelligence targets.

The FBI arrested both defendants on June 27, 2025, following a counterintelligence investigation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts