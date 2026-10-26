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Home / United States / “We have a great bench": Trump names JD Vance, Marco Rubio among potential 2028 contenders

“We have a great bench": Trump names JD Vance, Marco Rubio among potential 2028 contenders

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ANI
Updated At : 04:17 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Michigan [US], October 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, offering an early glimpse into the Republican Party’s political future, named JD Vance and Marco Rubio among the prominent figures who could run for the White House in 2028, boasting that the GOP possesses a "great bench" compared to the Democrats.

In an interview with FOX 2's Roop Raj ahead of Michigan rally, when asked directly about who might launch a presidential bid in 2028, Trump stated that while it is premature to name an outright front-runner, the party has no shortage of strong candidates.

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"I could tell you who I think, but it's a little bit early," Trump said.

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"We have great names — you have JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and many others. We have a great bench; they (Democrats) have no bench," Trump said.

Earlier while leaving for Michigan rally, Trump while interacting with the media,also touched upon geopolitical and energy challenges stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, reiterating that Washington would not allow global energy security to be compromised by the ongoing conflict.

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"We're not going to be hostage with the oil industry over something that, frankly, should've never started," Trump asserted, reiterating his stance that the war was preventable.

Meanwhile, the November 3 midterm elections are shaping up as a crucial contest for control of both chambers of Congress. The outcome will have significant implications for Trump's legislative agenda and the balance of political power in Washington.

United States midterm elections are nationwide votes held every four years at the exact midpoint of a president's term. Acting as a major political temperature check for the country, these elections determine control of the federal government by putting all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate up for grabs.

The political contest comes amid broader challenges for the administration, including economic concerns and declining approval ratings. The Wall Street Journal reported in September that Trump's approval rating had fallen to 37 per cent in its polling, a low for a president heading into midterm elections in the publication's polling history dating back to 1990. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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