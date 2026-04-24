"We have complete control": Trump on blockade against Iran

Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the United States has full control over its blockade measures against Iran, calling them effective.

Advertisement

He also said that Iran's reported actions in the region, including targeting multiple countries, could be a serious mistake.

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters in White House, Trump said, "That is very top secret... What we have done with the blockade is amazing, and nobody gets through. Nobody wants to get through; nobody's trying... We have complete control... For Iran to shoot at Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, all the different places, they shot, nobody expected that. They thought they would shoot at Israel at all fairness, but you didn't expect they would be shooting at numerous other countries. I think it was a big mistake. If they're putting mines down, it's a big mistake for them, I will say."

Advertisement

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump said he is under no pressure to end the conflict with Iran, asserting that the country is in a weakened position militarily and economically.

He added that any deal will be made only when it is in the best interest of the United States and its allies.

Advertisement

"For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am "anxious" to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't -- The clock is ticking! The reason some of the Media is doing so poorly with Subscribers and Viewers is because they no longer have credibility," the post read.

"Iran's Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse -- Time is not on their side! A Deal will only be made when it's appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the post further read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)