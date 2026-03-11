Washington DC [US], March 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his stance on cutting trade with Spain over the NATO ally's refusal to allow the use of its military bases for operations linked to the war with Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Washington may take economic measures against Madrid over its stance. "We may cut off trade with Spain," the US President said when asked about bilateral ties.

Since the conflict in West Asia, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has reiterated his opposition to the US-Israel joint military strikes killing 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

Sanchez has emphasised that his government stands firmly against war. "This government is consistent in its principles and values: No to war," he said.

Trump also spoke about the broader conflict with Iran, asserting that US military operations had inflicted significant damage.

"Our military is the best. It's the most powerful in the world, and they're hitting them very hard. 47 years of abuse and killing lots of people, killing and maiming," he said.

Commenting on maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy transit route, Trump expressed confidence that the situation would stabilise.

"I think you're going to see great safety. We have decimated that country. They're paying a big price now," he said.

The US President also claimed that American forces had targeted Iran's naval capabilities, particularly vessels allegedly used for mine-laying operations.

"We took out just about all of their mine ships in one night," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, stated that the US has destroyed 10 inactive mine-laying ships along the Strait of Hormuz after reports suggested that Iran has put out mines in the Strait.

"I am pleased to report that within the last few hours, we have hit, and completely destroyed, 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow!" the post stated.

In a separate remark, Trump referred to a newly announced oil refinery project in Texas, suggesting the investment was a result of his administration's policies.

"It would not have happened under a different president. None of this would have happened under a different president," he said.

This came after Trump, on Tuesday, announced the opening of a new oil refinery in 50 years with the investment help of India's Reliance Industries Ltd.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the new refinery would fuel American markets and strengthen national security, along with boosting energy production. (ANI)

