"We must confront hatred": US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi says family was at Hindu temple in Aurora during alleged shooting plot

Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has condemned an alleged white supremacist plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, revealing that he and his family were present at the place of worship when the alleged attack was attempted.

In a post on X, Krishnamoorthi called for collective action against anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy, expressing gratitude to those who alerted the police and helped prevent a potential tragedy.

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"My family and I were worshipping at our Hindu temple in Aurora on Sunday when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans. I'm grateful to those who helped prevent a tragedy, but we must come together to confront the hatred that put so many innocent lives at risk," he said.

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The Congressman further described the alleged plot as deeply disturbing and warned against ignoring threats of hate-motivated violence.

“I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships. My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday,” Krishnamoorthi said.

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He thanked the suspect's coworkers for alerting law enforcement and commended the officers who intervened.

“The threat of such violence shows how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously,” he added, stressing that everyone should be able to practise their faith without fear.

The incident has also drawn a response from the Indian government. On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the alleged plot, describing its reported anti-Hindu and racist nature as particularly disturbing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incident added to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the United States and called for greater vigilance and decisive action to protect the Indian community.

The case involves 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who was arrested after an investigation began on October 11, when police received information about a potential mass shooting.

According to the Palatine Police Department, investigators found a document outlining an alleged plan to attack a Hindu temple, along with images of firearms and tactical equipment. A search of the suspect's residence reportedly recovered a rifle, loaded magazines, ammunition and other equipment.

Police also examined a document attributed to the suspect that allegedly contained white supremacist and extremist statements, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage.

Paporakis was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. A judge ordered him detained following a hearing on Wednesday.

The MEA has urged US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents. (ANI)

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