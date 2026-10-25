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Home / United States / ‘We may attack them, we may have an agreement’: Trump weighs in on Iran issue

‘We may attack them, we may have an agreement’: Trump weighs in on Iran issue

Had recently said on social media that he would not hit Iran again before the November 3 midterm elections

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Washington, Updated At : 08:45 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after disembarking Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS
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US President Donald Trump bristled when asked how far he was from a possible attack on Iran.

He recently said on social media that he would not hit Iran again before the November 3 midterm elections.

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"Do you really think I'm going to tell you if I'm going to do it?" Trump told reporters here on Saturday.

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"And there's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement," he said in response to a question.

Trump repeated his assertion that Iran wants to make a deal, "but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

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Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington of disrupting negotiations to end the war but said he still believes "we have to go and finish it".

In comments aired on state television, he said Iran's supreme leader had instructed Iranian officials to "go and finish it (the deal)," but "these scoundrels broke the rules of the game. We were holding talks, and they disrupted them".

Anxiety has been growing in Iran and elsewhere that the US or Israel will resume attacks before or just after Tuesday's elections in Israel or the US midterm elections.

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