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Home / United States / “We need more light in this world”: US Congressman Don Bacon, Senator Jim Risch extend Diwali greetings

“We need more light in this world”: US Congressman Don Bacon, Senator Jim Risch extend Diwali greetings

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Seattle [US], November 9 (ANI): US Congressman Don Bacon and Senator Jim Risch have extended Diwali greetings to the Indian-American community, highlighting the festival's message of light overcoming darkness and praising the diaspora's contributions to American society, culture and local communities.

Bacon, who represents Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, conveyed his festive wishes while appreciating the positive impact of the Indian-American community in Omaha and across the United States.

"I want to wish our entire Indian-American community a happy Diwali celebration. We like when light conquers darkness. We need more light in this world, in our politics, in our culture," Bacon said.

"We're very blessed with our Indian-American community. You make a tremendous, positive impact in Omaha, but really throughout the entire country," he added.

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Meanwhile, US Senator from Idaho and Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, also extended his greetings, welcoming the growing Indian community in the state and appreciating its contribution to local society.

Speaking at the first-ever Diwali celebration in Boise, Idaho, Risch said he was pleased to be part of the festivities, having previously attended similar celebrations in Washington DC.

"The Indian community is expanding here in Idaho and undoubtedly will expand more in Idaho because of the technology we have here. There are more and more people from India coming to work in Idaho. We welcome them. They're great members of the community. Happy Diwali, everyone," Risch said.

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According to the Consulate General of India in Seattle, the Boise celebration brought together members of the Indian-American community and local dignitaries, featuring cultural performances, traditional Indian delicacies and ceremonial diya lighting.

Diwali celebrations have also been organised across several US states and Canadian cities, with Indian diplomatic missions engaging local leaders and community representatives to showcase India's cultural heritage.

In Washington State, Governor Bob Ferguson joined Diwali celebrations at the Legislative Building and proclaimed November 8 as Diwali, recognising the contributions of the Indian-American community.

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Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York welcomed Governor Kathy Hochul's proclamation declaring November 8 as Diwali in New York State. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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