"We never needed them. They needed us:" Trump criticises NATO after Hormuz developments

Arizona [US], April 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised NATO allies while commenting on developments in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the alliance was ineffective during earlier tensions and arguing that "they needed us" instead.

Advertisement

Speaking on the situation at the Turning Point USA event here, Trump said he had been contacted by NATO after Iran's announcement to restore commercial access through the strategic waterway.

Advertisement

"Now that the Strait of Hormuz situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would like some help...I told them I would have liked your help two months ago, but now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them. But actually, we never needed them. They needed us..."

Advertisement

His remarks come amid renewed debate over NATO's role in regional security and energy route stability, particularly as tensions in the Gulf have fluctuated in recent weeks.

Trump also took a critical view of the alliance in earlier comments, referring to it as a "paper tiger" and suggesting that NATO members only reached out after developments had already stabilised.

Advertisement

In a separate post, he said, "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger!"

In contrast, the US President praised regional partners for their role in easing tensions. "Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help," he said in another post.

The comments follow Iran's announcement that commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain "completely open" during the ceasefire period, a move aimed at stabilising global trade flows and energy markets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Trump also confirmed the reopening, stating that the waterway is "fully open" and "ready for full passage," while adding that the US naval blockade would remain in place until a final agreement with Iran is concluded.

"The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint handling around 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas trade, has been at the centre of geopolitical tensions following earlier military strikes involving the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)