New York [US], August 30 (ANI): Speaking at the "One World One Humanity" event in New York, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday (local time) illustrated the RSS's core philosophy of unconditional humanitarian service and recalled the organisation's swift disaster response during the 1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision over Haryana.

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"Two planes collided over Haryana, which is part of Bharat, over the place named Dadri. Both were from Arab countries. Most of the passengers were Muslims. After that collision, our Swayamsevaks reached there first, and they served. Served in treating the injured... Recovering their bodies, arranging for the funeral rites when their relatives come, helping them in identifying. We never thought at that time that these were Muslims," said the RSS Chief.

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Bhagwat said RSS volunteers were the first to reach the site of the Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision on November 12, 1996, between a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76.

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He stressed that such actions are undertaken without expectations of political return or publicity.

"The prominent working organisation was RSS. We could do this because we are not in politics. And we don't go on making these things famous because we don't want anything from this. No return... In Sangha, we only give. We don't want anything. That is why in publicity matters, we are way behind."

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Addressing misconceptions about the organisation, Bhagwat noted that "there are many perceptions created by wrong narratives. But when you come and see us from inside, all those will be disbelieved in the day."

Outlining a roadmap for broader global and community action, Bhagwat emphasised that true change stems from shifting public consciousness, which ultimately shapes political will.

"Politics today, especially in a democracy, depends on the public view. If there is public opinion, then no politician will dare to go against it. Therefore, I think after taking a common resolve today, we have to act in these societies, and we have to act first locally."

Bhagwat emphasised that political power cannot be the vehicle for genuine social harmony, arguing instead for selfless public service and grassroots societal transformation.

Reflecting on the limitations of modern governance, Bhagwat pointed out that political frameworks often fail to achieve the spirit of unity envisioned by foundational ideals.

"This is the traditional thought of Bharat--unity of humanity. All our leaders, at any point in time, have emphasised that too. After independence, we got the constitution, which emphasises this, but that is not happening. Because these things do not happen through politics. I'm sorry to say, but the fact is, politics has now become a game of self-interest. And where there is me and I, there is no solution. We and ours are the solution. So our experience in Bharat is that we have to start with society."

He concluded by urging attendees to build localised hubs of community service to foster long-term unity.

"Whatever we decide to do today, we should start in our own country and create pockets of such selfless service, such an atmosphere of unity, and then this dialogue should continue. Through this dialogue, we should connect them, and then we should grow."

Mohan Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations. (ANI)

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