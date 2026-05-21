Washington, DC [US], May 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday declared that Washington would eventually recover Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, intensifying pressure on Tehran even as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.

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Speaking at the White House, Trump asserted that the United States would not allow Iran to retain near-weapons-grade nuclear material, which American officials believe was hidden underground following US and Israeli airstrikes nearly a year ago.

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Underscoring Washington's determination to neutralise Tehran's nuclear capabilities, Trump told reporters, "We will get it. We don't need it, we don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it, but we're not going to let them have it."

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Iran is believed to possess around 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, considered sufficient for potential weapons development if further refined. Retrieving or neutralising the stockpile remains a central objective of Trump's military and diplomatic strategy towards Tehran.

Amid highly volatile and fragile diplomatic engagements between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that the stockpile of enriched uranium 'should not leave the country," rejecting the US President Donald Trump's key demand in ongoing peace talks, Reuters reported, quoting two Iranian sources.

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The dispute over Iran's nuclear programme has also expanded into growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that any Iranian attempt to impose a tolling system on vessels passing through the Strait would make a diplomatic agreement impossible.

Condemning the proposed transit fees, Rubio said, "No one in the world is in favour of the tolling system. It can't happen. It would be unacceptable," further characterising the move as "a threat to the world" and "completely illegal."

Trump also rejected the proposal, saying the US wanted the waterway to remain open and free for international navigation. Referring to the strategic channel, the US President stated, "We want it free, we don't want tolls. It's international, it's an international waterway."

The comments come as the US continues enforcing a naval blockade in the region. Trump claimed the blockade had been "100 per cent effective" and described it as a "steel wall" preventing vessels from moving freely through the strategic corridor.

However, contesting Washington's claims of total control, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy stated that 31 ships had transited through the Strait of Hormuz during the past 24 hours, according to a report by the Tasnim news agency, underscoring the continuing contest over control and access in the Gulf.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, US officials indicated that negotiations with Tehran were still underway. Rubio said there had been "some progress" in talks aimed at ending the US-Israeli war with Iran, although he cautioned against excessive optimism.

The US Secretary of State also noted a visit by Pakistan's army chief to Tehran in relation to ongoing diplomatic efforts, remarking, "Hopefully that'll advance this further."

The latest exchanges reflect the dual-track strategy pursued by Washington in recent months, maintaining military pressure on Iran while simultaneously attempting to secure a broader diplomatic settlement covering Tehran's nuclear programme, regional influence, and maritime activity. (ANI)

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