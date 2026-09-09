"We will never forget": Trump honours heroes of 9/11, posthumously awards Medal of Freedom to "Man in the Red Bandana"

Washington, DC [US], September 9 (ANI): Standing beside a 16,000-pound steel beam recovered from the World Trade Centre, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) paid tribute to the victims and honoured the heroes of the 9/11 attack while renewing America’s vow to "never forget."

The ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House brought together first responders, Gold Star families, and representatives from the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as part of its Steel Across America tour.

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According to the White House, the steel beam has travelled over 10,500 miles as a living reminder of the courage displayed following the attacks.

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During the ceremony, President Trump posthumously awarded the nation's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to the family of Welles Crowther, the 24-year-old equities trader who saved multiple lives in the South Tower before losing his own and is now remembered as the “Man in the Red Bandana”.

Recounting Crowther's heroism, Trump said at the event, “After the plane hit the South Tower, a group of people on the 78th floor were trapped with broken bones, charred skin and eyes, and lungs filled with black smoke. Death was all about them; it was certain. They were sure they were going to die. Then suddenly, a rescuer appeared. They call him the ‘Man in the Red Bandana.’”

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Crowther’s mother, Alison, and sister, Paige, accepted the Medal on his behalf.

Expressing her gratitude, Alison stated, “This means the world to me, my daughters, Paige and Honor, and our entire family. This will be treasured for generations to come.”

In addition, President Trump announced that the US Coast Guard will commission a new Fast Response Cutter in memory of FDNY firefighter and Coast Guard reservist Jeffrey Palazzo, who was among the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11.

Addressing Palazzo's legacy at the event, Trump said, “Before September 11, he had already saved many lives… Him and the other members of Rescue Squad 5 died at the World Trade Centre while fighting to rescue fellow New Yorkers.”

Reflecting on the impact of the attacks, President Trump said, “On 9/11, nearly 3,000 precious souls were stolen from us — killed by evil terrorists at the World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and on Flight 93. All of these years later, we gather on another Tuesday morning in September to reaffirm the sacred vow we made a quarter of a century ago: we will never forget.”

Pointing to the steel beam brought by the tour, Trump remarked at the Ellipse, “In just over 100 minutes, 175,000 tons of steel and concrete were reduced to ruin and 3,000 lives were extinguished… This battered piece of steel here today on the Ellipse is a reminder that America is blessed with a strength no fire can consume, no evil can conquer, and no terror can destroy.”

He continued, “The 16,000-pound beam lifted from the wreckage of the South Tower will forever testify to the courage and resilience and spirit of a city and a nation that saw our homeland struck, our towers knocked down and stood back up stronger, more determined, and more united than ever before… When we see the steel, we’re reminded that no matter what threat or challenge comes our way, America will fight, America will endure, and America will prevail.”

Recognising the ultimate sacrifices made by first responders, Trump added, “For the past few months, Tunnel to Towers has taken this steel across the nation to remind Americans of what we overcame that day and what our heroes did…On September 11, 23 members of the New York Police Department, 37 members of the Port Authority Police, three Court officers, and 343 members of the New York Fire Department made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The White House confirmed that on Friday, marking the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will visit the attack sites to join the nation in remembering the fallen heroes and honouring the families who bear the loss.

The upcoming anniversary of the attack marks a quarter century since the coordinated terrorist attacks that profoundly reshaped the United States and its approach to national security.

On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger aircraft in a coordinated attack against the United States. Two planes were flown into the World Trade Centre's Twin Towers in New York, while a third struck the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US Department of Defence, in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth aircraft crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew attempted to regain control of the plane. The attacks killed 2,977 people, according to official US figures, making September 11 one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in history.

The destruction of the Twin Towers and the attack on the Pentagon triggered an immediate national crisis and ushered in a new era of US counterterrorism operations, military engagements and heightened domestic security measures. At Ground Zero in New York, the site where the World Trade Centre towers once stood, an annual remembrance ceremony continues to honour the victims. The names of those killed are read aloud by family members and loved ones, preserving a solemn tradition that has become central to the country's 9/11 commemorations.

The attacks were orchestrated by al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and followed years of confrontation between the terrorist organisation and the United States. (ANI)

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