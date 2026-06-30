Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday (local time) said the United States would "love to have" Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the country again, noting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had extended an invitation to the Prime Minister on his visit.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor expressed confidence that the interim India-US trade agreement would be concluded "sooner rather than later". He also said that President Donald Trump remains closely engaged on bilateral ties and stressed the importance of institutionalising regular Quad ministerial meetings.

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Speaking about his recent interaction with President Trump, Gor said, "I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up... but I also told him about my visits to India... I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both."

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On negotiations over the interim India-US trade deal with the mention of United States Trade Representative (USTR), Jamieson Greer, Gor said, "Ambassador Greer has the President's full confidence, and so we are getting close to finalising that. But these things are complex legal things, and this is not one page. We have thousands of items between our two nations that we are working on. And so the fact that we've gone so far, that is a great sign for the relationship, and I am hopeful that we will be able to wrap this up sooner rather than later."

When asked about the possibility of President Trump's visit to India, Gor said, "It's not any time during the midterms. It has to be somewhere next year...We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later."

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Speaking about Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States, Gor said, "Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him... We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20."

Commenting on the upcoming Quad meeting in the Philippines, Gor said, "We aim to build upon what has already happened in New Delhi, which included those maritime options in Fiji and other places. The Pacific security is something that is vitally important to all four nations...We want to make this a regular thing, not a one-off once or twice a year."

Earlier on May 23, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House.

The US envoy said in a post on X, "News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!"

The invitation was extended during Rubio's state visit to India from May 23-26. The 2026 G20 Miami Summit is scheduled to take place from December 14-15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida. This 21st meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) will mark the first time the United States has hosted the leaders' summit since 2009. (ANI)

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