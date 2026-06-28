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Home / United States / "Welcome, but be good!": Trump unveils commemorative US passport featuring his image

"Welcome, but be good!": Trump unveils commemorative US passport featuring his image

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ANI
Updated At : 12:22 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], June 28 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump revealed a fresh design for a limited-edition American travel document produced to honour the country's 250th anniversary, displaying a unique variant that incorporates his own image.

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Publishing the template on Truth Social on Friday, Trump posted, "The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'"

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The prototype passport page distributed by Trump exhibits a depiction of the President positioned prominently over the Resolute Desk, overlaying the text of the historic Declaration of Independence, with his signature embossed at the base.

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The facing page presents John Trumbull's renowned artwork, "The Declaration of Independence."

The newly publicised layout seems to utilise a depiction of Trump inspired by his portrait displayed at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington.

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This version contrasts with previous mock-ups put forward by the US Department of State earlier this year, which represented the President using an alternate graphic.

Later on Friday, the White House published the identical document layout on X, with the caption, "New U.S. Passport to Commemorate America's 250th."

The commemorative travel document was initially publicised in April as a component of the nationwide events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Authorities had previously characterised the release as "a limited-edition U.S. passport to commemorate the historic occasion of America's 250th anniversary," boasting "custom artwork and enhanced images on the front, back, and inside covers."

During the initial rollout, an American official told CNN that the special edition "will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available" for individuals seeking in-person renewals at that specific facility.

The official further noted that "Online options or other locations will maintain existing passport design."

The standard United States passport showcases Percy Moran's artwork of Francis Scott Key on the interior front cover, illustrating the dawn following the shelling of Fort McHenry, the conflict that motivated Key to compose the verses that eventually became the American national anthem.

Passages from the anthem are likewise inscribed on the interior front cover. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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