Washington DC [US], November 10 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (local time) defended the Trump administration's military operations amid growing impeachment efforts against him, saying the United States would not apologise for prioritising American lives, combating drug trafficking and weakening Iran's military capabilities.

Addressing a press conference, Hegseth also warned Iran against further escalation, saying US forces remained prepared to respond with the full military capabilities of the US Central Command.

"We will not apologise for putting American lives first. We will not apologise for stopping the flow of drugs that kill our citizens. We will not apologise for destroying the capabilities of a regime that chants 'Death to America.' And if that regime makes one wrong move, as the President said, we remain locked and loaded with the full weight and lethality of Central Command," he said.

Hegseth also accused lawmakers in Washington of targeting US military personnel involved in strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, arguing that the impeachment effort could eventually extend to service members who carried out the orders.

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"Make no mistake about what is happening. This is not about me. Politicians in Washington have accused the sailors and the pilots who struck narco-terrorist boats of war crimes for doing their job. Senators, in cute videos, have suggested the same," he said.

"This resolution is the next step: put the Secretary on trial today, and the men and women who carried out those orders tomorrow. If they want to come for the warriors, they're going to have to come through me," Hegseth added.

His remarks come as Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of, among other things, conducting military operations without congressional authorisation and directing the Department of Defense to carry out extrajudicial killings.

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The impeachment resolution also raises allegations concerning US military operations in Iran, Yemen and Venezuela, as well as strikes against vessels in the Western Hemisphere suspected of carrying narcotics. It further questions the legality of US military action in Iran without a declaration of war or specific congressional authorisation.

According to CNN, the resolution also alleges that Hegseth disregarded laws concerning the protection of civilians and links his approach to military rules of engagement to civilian casualties during US operations.

Hegseth has rejected the impeachment effort, previously calling it a "political spectacle" and arguing that no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense in the 250-year history of the American Republic had ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations.

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Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives has the sole power to impeach federal officials, while the Senate conducts impeachment trials. A simple majority in the House is required to approve articles of impeachment, while a two-thirds majority in the Senate is necessary to convict and remove an official from office.

CNN reported that if the House approves the articles, Hegseth would become the third Cabinet secretary in US history to be impeached. Former Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876, while former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the House in 2024. The Senate subsequently dismissed the articles against Mayorkas.

No Cabinet official has ever been convicted and removed from office through the Senate impeachment process.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to stand by Hegseth even if the House votes to impeach him. (ANI)

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