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Home / United States / "We're going to cut way down": Trump says US plans troop reductions in Germany beyond 5000

"We're going to cut way down": Trump says US plans troop reductions in Germany beyond 5000

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ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM May 03, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], May 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that the United States plans to reduce its military presence in Germany by significantly more than the 5,000 troops previously announced by the Pentagon.

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Speaking to reporters in South Florida while boarding Air Force One, Trump said, "We're going to cut way down and we're cutting a lot further than 5,000."

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His remarks come as the administration is preparing to withdraw around 5,000 American troops from Germany, in a move that signals growing tensions between Washington and key European allies over support for US military operations involving Iran, as reported by CBS News.

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The officials said the move reflects frustration with European governments, particularly Germany, over what the administration views as insufficient backing during the military campaign.

Trump had publicly criticised German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other NATO leaders for not taking a more direct role in supporting US operations against Iran, according to the news report.

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Meanwhile, on Thursday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is doing a "terrible job" back at home, asking the latter to focus on the domestic problems as the rift between the two intensifies over the handling of the conflict in Iran.

At an executive order signing event in the Oval Office, Trump said, "The German chancellor is doing a terrible job. He's got immigration and energy problems, and a problem with Ukraine. He criticised me for Iran, so I asked him, "Would you like Iran to have a nuclear weapon?" He said no. I said, "Well then, I guess I'm right."

In a similar remark on a Truth Social post, Trump said Merz should focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as stop interfering with the countries trying to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Trump also hinted at a potential withdrawal of American military personnel from Italy and Spain, launching a scathing critique of both nations regarding their positions on the persisting conflict with Iran. The move further exacerbated the widening diplomatic chasm between Washington and its traditional European partners. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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