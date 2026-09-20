West Asia tensions soar; Trump cuts short Camp David stay, returns to White House as Iran sets conditions to end conflict

Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): The fragile conditions in West Asia are on the boil again with increased activity being reported from the region.

The first indication of a likely escalation in the threat matrix came when US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday evening (local time) after an overnight stay at Camp David. Trump has cut short his weekend stay to head back to work.

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This came in response to Iran setting seven conditions to Washington for starting negotiations to end the ongoing war and warned that it was prepared for a “decisive war” if its demands were rejected.

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Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Al Jazeera, “We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington with the aim of ending the war. We are awaiting President Trump’s response. Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade. It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war."

That was followed by a high security alert across US Diplomatic missions in West Asia. The US urged Americans to exercise caution in Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait and Jordan

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"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans traveling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions," the alert said.

Meanwhile, Russia Today reported that a US Bomber has departed a air base in the UK bound for West Asia. Iran's Press TV said that Air defence activity has been reported near the Kharab al-Jir base in Al-Hasakah, northeast Syria.

Tensions in West Asia flared after Saudi Arabia said that Iran-backed Houthi rebels attempted an attack on Riyadh with ballistic missiles, but its forces intercepted them before they could strike. The Houthis say they targeted "sensitive sites" but did not specify their targets.

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman warned, “If it weren't for our fear for the innocent people of Yemen, we would have conquered it in one week and eliminated the Houthis. “

All this comes at a time when the conflict in West Asia is expected to be a focus as world leaders gather for the U.N. General Assembly in New York. The US President had earlier indicated that Iran was seeking a deal with the U.S. even as he weighed the option of further military action against Tehran. The world's eyes are firmly trained on West Asia with hope that the conflict could see a peaceful solution. (ANI)

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