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Home / United States / "What you did was incredible": Trump honours teen lifeguard who rescued Indian American boy

"What you did was incredible": Trump honours teen lifeguard who rescued Indian American boy

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], August 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump honoured a 16-year-old California lifeguard at the White House after he rescued an Indian American boy from dangerous ocean surf in a viral incident at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz.

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Trump met teenage lifeguard Ryder Williams, 16, and Nathaniel Rai, 10, along with their families, in the Oval Office on Monday (local time).

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Trump praised Williams for rescuing Rai, who was swept into the ocean by a wave, saying, "It's an honour to be with Ryder Williams."

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"I understand he was a winner right from the time they first saw him as a lifeguard. He saved this young gentleman who I had a long talk with," Trump said.

"What you did was incredible, and everybody saw it," Trump told Williams, adding that the teenager was an inspiration for young Americans.

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According to the New York Post, Williams rescued Rai from the treacherous surf at Seabright State Beach on July 25 as powerful waves repeatedly crashed over them. Williams was on duty when Rai was pulled into the water and rushed to him before another lifeguard helped bring both of them back to shore.

The rescue was captured on video and went viral, drawing the attention of Eric Trump before President Trump invited Williams to the White House, according to Fox News.

Williams, who aspires to become a firefighter, said the rescue was a result of his training.

"In those dangerous moments that we have, we always try to fall back on our training," Williams told reporters. "We are trained so well by many to handle that situation as best we can."

"I hope that everybody can take away from this and try to help more people. Try to look out for everybody around you and just try to help everybody out as much as you can," he added.

Rai's father, Sumit Rai, who was also present in the Oval Office, thanked Williams for saving his son, saying he was "beyond grateful' for the rescue.

Trump also highlighted the importance of lifeguards following the rescue. "Maybe lifeguards don't get the credit they deserve," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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