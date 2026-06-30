WhatsApp to roll out usernames, allowing users to chat without sharing phone numbers

California [US], June 30 (ANI): WhatsApp on Monday announced that it is introducing usernames, a new privacy-focused feature that will allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform said users can begin reserving usernames this week ahead of the feature's gradual rollout later this year.

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Announcing the upcoming feature, WhatsApp said usernames are designed to offer users "a more private way to connect", particularly when interacting with new contacts or joining group conversations where sharing a personal phone number may not be desirable.

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In a post on X, the Head of WhatsApp, Kunal Shah, shared the update and said, "Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours. A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp."

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Timing is everything. Joined WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours. A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp. https://t.co/ZIq3S5n7gc — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) June 29, 2026

In a blog post titled "It's time to reserve your WhatsApp username", the company said, " When someone new walks into your life - a classmate, a neighbour, someone you meet at an event - sharing a phone number can feel like a big step. That's because a phone number is personal and it's tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits."

The company added that the same concern applies to group chats, saying, "You want to join the parent chat for the soccer team, but you're not ready to give your phone number to people you've never met."

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Explaining the new feature, WhatsApp said, "That's why we're introducing usernames for WhatsApp. Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature. With over three billion people on WhatsApp, a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them."

The platform said most users should choose a unique username known only to people they want to contact them, while a built-in username generator will help create available options. For creators, small businesses and organisations, WhatsApp will also provide the option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook usernames.

Highlighting the privacy features, WhatsApp said there will be "no directory to browse and no suggestions - people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time. " It also said users can enable an optional username key, which others will need to know before they can send the first message.

WhatsApp said reserving a username takes only a few seconds by going to "Settings > Account > Username" on the latest version of the app. Th company added that usernames will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, with users receiving an in-app notification once the feature becomes available in their country. (ANI)

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