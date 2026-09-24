WHCA joins media groups in filing court brief against White House ban on CNN, MSNOW and POLITICO

Washington, DC [US], September 24 (ANI): The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) has joined the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and nearly 50 news organisations in filing an amicus brief urging a court to immediately reverse the administration’s ban on CNN, MSNOW and POLITICO.

WHCA President Jacqui Heinrich said the brief argues that the government cannot remove journalists from the White House because it disagrees with their reporting.

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"Today the WHCA joined the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and nearly 50 news organisations in filing an amicus brief urging the court to immediately reverse the administration's ban on CNN, MSNOW, and POLITICO," Heinrich said in a post on X.

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Today the WHCA joined the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and nearly 50 news organizations in filing an amicus brief urging the court to immediately reverse the administration's ban on CNN, MSNOW, and POLITICO. The brief makes clear what the law has long… — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 23, 2026

"The brief makes clear what the law has long established: the government cannot remove journalists from the White House because it dislikes their reporting. That is viewpoint discrimination, and a clear violation of the First Amendment," she added.

Heinrich said the WHCA was supporting the position in court and seeking immediate relief.

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"Today the WHCA backs that position in court, urging relief without delay," she said.

This comes after the White House had removed CNN from its scheduled role as the television pool representative for Monday, escalating a dispute that began after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.

CNN had been scheduled to serve as the TV pool network on Monday and was expected to accompany Trump to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

However, the White House's Sunday night "Daily Guidance and Press Schedule" did not name a primary television network for Monday's pool.

CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO have filed a lawsuit against the US President Donald Trump administration on Monday (local time) following the White House's sudden revocation of press credentials for journalists from all three news organisations. (ANI)

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