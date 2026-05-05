"When I get out of office in 8-9 years from now...": Trump jokes about two more terms in White House

Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump in a light hearted remark on Monday (local time) said that he might leave the White House after finishing another two terms.

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Trump made these remarks at a small business summit held in White House.

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"When I get out of office in, let's say, eight or nine years from now, I'll be able to use it. I'll be able to use it myself," US president quipped at White House Small Business Summit while referring to a legislation regarding a government's tax-cut policies for business community.

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As Trump delivered these remarks, the room broke into laughter, receiving applaud from the business community leaders present there.

According to Twenty-Second Amendment of US Constitution, no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice. Trump is currently serving his second term in the White House.

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Despite presidential term limits in the United States, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of staying in office beyond them in recent times.

"A lot of people want me to do it," Trump said in 2025 in a telephonic conversation with a US network. "But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration. "I like working. I'm not joking."

Shifting focus on Iran, Trump at White House Small Business Summit, President Trump tied U.S. economic performance and national security policy together, arguing that continued pressure on Iran was necessary to prevent nuclear escalation.

"We're truly making America great again. We're doing record, record business," Trump said. "We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. We hit all new highs, and I said we have to take care of business because we can't let that happen," he said.

The president went on to describe the US military posture in the region, claiming American forces maintained overwhelming superiority. "They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no anti-aircraft equipment, they have no radar, they have no nothing," he said, adding that Iran's leadership structure had been significantly weakened. (ANI)

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