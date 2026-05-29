Washington DC [US], May 29 (ANI): White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said Iran has made "significant, material, and dramatic concessions" to the United States in ongoing negotiations, while stressing that no agreement has been finalised.

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Speaking during an interview with Fox News, Miller said recent developments marked a major shift in US-Iran engagement compared to previous months.

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"Iran has made significant, material, and dramatic concessions to the United States that would have been impossible only a short time ago," Miller said.

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At the same time, he cautioned that negotiations remain incomplete and emphasised that US President Donald Trump continues to retain broad authority to act in defence of American interests.

"But again, there's no deal until there's a deal, nothing's final until it's final, and President Trump has been clear -- that he reserves the option now, or any time in the future, to do whatever is necessary to defend and protect America's national security," he added.

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Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said Washington is "very close" to achieving a broader strategic agreement in West Asia, asserting that recent US actions will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, weaken Iran's conventional military capabilities, and position the United States to significantly delay Tehran's nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Vance said the administration viewed the developments as a major strategic gain for the United States and its allies.

"If you look at what we've already accomplished here, assuming that we're able to get to a final agreement here, we're reopening the Strait of Hormuz, we've already decimated their conventional military, and we're in a position where we could substantially set back their nuclear program, not just during the term of this President, but over the long term. That's a very, very good thing for the American people," Vance said.

He added that negotiations and efforts were still ongoing, but indicated that progress was nearing a critical stage.

"So, we're not there yet, but we're very close. We're going to keep on working at it," the Vice President said.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (local time) hailed President Donald Trump's administration's "kinetic actions and economic pressure" on Iran, which he said worked to bring Tehran to the negotiation table about its nuclear programme.

Speaking about the potential US deal with Iran, Bessent stressed that it depends on President Donald Trump, who is resolute on his demand against Iran's nuclear programme.

"Everything depends on what the president wants to do, and President Trump is not going to make a bad deal for the American people," he said.

He insisted that any deal would need to meet Trump's demands that Iran turn over its highly enriched uranium and commit not to pursue a nuclear weapon, in addition to allowing free navigation through the strait.

"It is a multifaceted agreement and nothing is going to be on the table until we see the Strait of Hormuz open and the Iranians agree that they have to turn over the highly enriched uranium, and that they can't have a nuclear program," he said.

US and Iranian negotiators have reportedly reached a tentative 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and paving the way for formal talks regarding Iran's nuclear programme. According to an Axios report, the agreement is now awaiting final approval from President Donald Trump, as well as Iran's acceptance. (ANI)

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