White House appoints Nick Stewart as adviser to diplomatic team for Iran peace talks

Washington, DC [US], May 3 (ANI): The White House has confirmed the appointment of Nick Stewart as an adviser to the diplomatic team tasked with negotiating an end to the ongoing conflict with Iran, according to a report by CBS News.

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In an official statement, White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales described Stewart as a "sharp, seasoned policy expert" who would serve as a significant asset to the delegation led by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

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Wales noted that Stewart possesses a deep background in Iran-related matters, having previously held positions within the State Department during the first Trump administration and on Capitol Hill.

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Stewart's induction into the negotiating team was facilitated by Jared Kushner, US officials told CBS News. Prior to this appointment, Stewart was associated with the lobbying division of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, an organisation that has consistently advocated for a more aggressive military posture against Tehran.

This diplomatic reshuffle comes as Iran formally issued a counter-proposal to a US-backed nine-point peace initiative. According to the Tasnim News Agency, Tehran submitted a detailed 14-point plan outlining its specific requirements for terminating the hostilities.

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The document, which was facilitated through Pakistani mediators, indicates Tehran's objective to transition from a temporary cessation of hostilities toward a more permanent settlement.

While the US administration had initially suggested a two-month truce, Iran has reportedly dismissed the notion of a long-term ceasefire, demanding instead that all core disputes be settled within a 30-day timeframe.

US President Donald Trump responded to the development on Truth Social, noting that while he would review the submission, he remains deeply sceptical of Tehran's intentions.

In his post, the President stated that Tehran "has not yet paid a big enough price" for its actions spanning several decades. He further remarked that while he would soon examine the plan, it was difficult to imagine the proposal being acceptable.

According to Tasnim, the Iranian framework is designed to address tensions across multiple regional fronts, including Lebanon. The plan reportedly necessitates firm security guarantees to preclude future military strikes against Iran and calls for the withdrawal of US forces from neighbouring regions.

Furthermore, Tehran is seeking the cessation of naval blockades, the release of frozen international assets, and financial compensation for damages incurred due to sanctions and military pressure.

On the economic front, the 14-point plan demands the total lifting of all US and international sanctions. It also proposes a specific mechanism for the management of the Strait of Hormuz to maintain the stability of global oil transit.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that the proposal aims to "permanently end the imposed war," asserting that "the ball is in America's court" regarding the choice between diplomacy and confrontation.

Despite acknowledging that "they want to make a deal," Trump reiterated his reservations concerning the Iranian leadership, which he characterised as "very disjointed." The US President also alluded to the potential for further military engagement if negotiations falter.

"If they misbehave... it's a possibility that could happen," Trump warned. Referring to the communication from mediators, he added, "They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."

Tehran is currently awaiting a formal diplomatic response from Washington as it continues to navigate the economic fallout of the conflict.

In a notable breach of existing restrictions, a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) belonging to the National Iranian Tanker Company has successfully bypassed the US Navy to reach the Asia-Pacific.

According to TankerTrackers.com, the vessel was transporting over 1.9 million barrels of crude oil with an estimated value of nearly USD 220 million. In a post on X, the monitoring firm identified the vessel as "HUGE" and noted that it was last spotted off the coast of Sri Lanka more than a week ago.

The tanker is currently reported to be traversing the Lombok Strait of Indonesia, heading towards the Riau Archipelago. TankerTrackers.com stated that "HUGE" had not transmitted on the Automatic Identification System (AIS) since March 20, following its departure from the Strait of Malacca for Iran.

These findings coincide with claims by Iranian state media on April 29 that at least 52 ships had successfully breached the American blockade.

Despite these reported breaches, Al Jazeera reports that US officials contend the blockade is proving effective and has resulted in the loss of billions in revenue for Tehran.

Washington asserts that the country is currently unable to export oil and will be pressured to store its supplies until storage capacity is exhausted and production is forced to a halt. (ANI)

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