"White House Barbie" Nicki Minaj meets Trump at Trump Accounts kickoff event

Washington DC [US], July 7 (ANI): Musician Nicki Minaj on Monday (local time) met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, saying he is her favourite President.

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The meeting was a warm reminder of her song 'I get crazy' from 2009, where she said "I be with the president up in the White House, if we in the Oval Office then the it's lights out".

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In a post on X, she said, "Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!!"

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