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Home / United States / White House briefly locked down after car crashes near complex; two arrested

White House briefly locked down after car crashes near complex; two arrested

US President Donald Trump was not in the Oval Office when the incident took place

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 11:37 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Members of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Squad inspect a car that crashed at Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington on Monday, November 9, 2026. AP/PTI
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The White House was briefly placed under lockdown on Monday morning after a car crashed into an informational sign on a nearby sidewalk, sending security agencies into a tizzy.

The incident took place just before 10:00 am local time on the pavement near Lafayette Park north of the White House, and the driver of the passenger car entered into an argument with the Secret Service and the National Guard.

The Secret Service placed the White House under lockdown at 10:02 am and asked reporters to take shelter in the briefing room. Reporters were allowed to leave about 20 minutes later.

US President Donald Trump was not in the Oval Office when the incident took place.

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“Just before 10:00 am, Secret Service Police and National Guard responded to the north side of Lafayette Park at 16th Street and H Street, NW, where a vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk. The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest,” a Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement.

According to social media posts, the person was heard shouting, “Oh my God,” as officers escorted them away from Lafayette Square.

Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to sweep the vehicle as a precaution.

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“Subsequently, roads around Lafayette Park have been closed,” the statement said.

The Secret Service said around the same time, a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park.

“That individual was also quickly placed under arrest,” it added.

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Authorities say both incidents are currently under investigation, Fox News reported.

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