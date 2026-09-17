Washington DC [US], September 17 (ANI): White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has announced that she is cancer-free following a recent medical procedure at the Mayo Clinic.

Wiles, who disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in March, released the health update via her X account on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear," Wiles stated on X, adding, "I am cancer-free."

Advertisement

Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free. Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way. A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda. — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) September 16, 2026

The veteran political strategist, who previously directed Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, expressed appreciation to her support network.

"Thank you to my family, friends, doctors, and everyone who prayed for me, checked in, and supported me along the way," Wiles remarked, before offering a specific acknowledgment to the US President. "A special thank you to President Trump for his unwavering support. I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda."

Advertisement

Upon revealing her condition earlier in the year, Wiles noted that "Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis," and observed that patients maintain daily routines and community responsibilities with resilience. Having caught the early-stage condition promptly, she received a positive initial prognosis and continued her White House duties throughout her medical treatment.

President Trump consistently voiced support for Wiles during her illness, highlighting her tenacity during a video message broadcast on May 7 when she received the Barbara K. Olson Woman of Valor Award from Independent Women.

"It’s been especially inspiring to see her courage and toughness in recent weeks, and she’s been winning a battle with cancer and winning it decisively," Trump said at the time. "It was an early diagnosis, so she’s going to be in great shape."

Trump also lauded Wiles' administrative leadership and tenure alongside him, noting, "Not only is Susie the first female chief of staff in American history, she’s also one of the best White House chiefs of staff ever in history. I say the best, actually."

"I’m tremendously grateful for her friendship, loyalty and support every single day," he continued. "She’s a real professional."

Highlighting her electoral contributions, Trump credited Wiles with managing each of his White House bids, culminating in the 2024 victory. "Susie, [cuando] we have a problem. I say, ‘Go to Susie,’" Trump stated. "We owe her a tremendous debt, and what she’s done is just incredible for our country."

Aged 69, Wiles holds the White House Chief of Staff position as the first woman in the role.

Her extensive political background spans from working in the Washington office of Rep. Jack Kemp in the 1970s and serving as a scheduler on Ronald Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign, to directing operations for Florida campaigns, managing Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial bid, and briefly overseeing Jon Huntsman's 2012 presidential campaign. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)