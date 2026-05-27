White House dismisses Iranian media report of US-Tehran peace deal as "complete fabrication"

Washington, DC [US], May 27 (ANI): The White House has delivered a sharp, high-stakes rebuttal to Tehran, completely dismantling claims broadcast by state-backed networks regarding an imminent diplomatic breakthrough over crucial maritime trade corridors.

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The US administration issued a definitive denial of assertions that Washington and Tehran were on the verge of finalising a preliminary blueprint aimed at restoring maritime commerce through one of the world's most critical energy transit choke points.

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Calling the report a "complete fabrication", the White House denied claims aired by Iranian state television that the United States had proposed a draft Memorandum of Understanding involving the lifting of the naval blockade on Iran and the withdrawal of American forces from the Gulf region.

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This aggressive pushback underscores the intense information warfare currently playing out alongside kinetic tensions in the region. In a severe public correction aimed not just at foreign state broadcasters but also at domestic newsrooms that carried the unverified narrative, Washington chose to issue a direct public takedown on social media.

"This report from Iranian-controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER," the White House said on X as it lashed out at US media for reporting the Iranian claims.

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The fierce American denial comes directly in response to reports circulating earlier in the day, which suggested that the United States and Iran were making progress towards a preliminary peace understanding. These initial details, propagated heavily by Iranian state media, pointed to a draft Memorandum of Understanding intended to halt hostilities and revive commercial shipping channels through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Providing a breakdown of this potential breakthrough, accounts broadcast by Iranian state television and the Mizan news agency on Wednesday indicated that the outlined framework proposes a sequential withdrawal of US military forces from areas surrounding Iran. This would reportedly occur alongside the cessation of a maritime blockade enforced by Washington around the critical waterway.

In exchange for these significant Western concessions, the state-backed reports claimed that Tehran would pledge to normalise commercial vessel transit through the channel. The ultimate objective under this clause, according to the Iranian narrative, is to return traffic to pre-conflict volumes within a tight one-month timeframe.

Crucially, Iranian media outlets specified that naval warships are excluded from the provisions of the current draft agreement. This details that the diplomatic relief focuses strictly on civilian supply lines. Furthermore, the reports outlined that maritime traffic through the channel would be overseen by Tehran in close coordination with Muscat, keeping regional navigation firmly under local management.

However, despite the optimistic tone of the broadcast text, the Iranian media coverage itself emphasised that the current framework is strictly tentative and unauthenticated. Regional officials are reportedly underscoring that further intense discussions and "tangible verification" are mandatory before Tehran commits to a definitive pact.

The timeline for these verifications is already structured under the purported terms. Iranian sources noted that should a conclusive accord be finalised within a 60-day window, the arrangement could eventually be codified through a legally binding United Nations Security Council resolution.

The global stakes of these negotiations cannot be understated, given that the Strait of Hormuz facilitates the movement of a massive percentage of global crude supplies as one of the global economy's most pivotal energy transit corridors.

Consequently, the unverified reports of the potential diplomatic breakthrough immediately impacted global energy markets. The news initially drove US crude futures lower to trade below USD 89 per barrel as traders anticipated a swift reduction in supply vulnerabilities and a de-escalation of geopolitical friction in West Asia.

These fast-moving diplomatic movements directly coincide with a wider international push by US President Donald Trump to orchestrate a comprehensive regional peace framework encompassing Iran and multiple Middle Eastern nations, a grand strategy aimed at fundamentally reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the entire region. (ANI)

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