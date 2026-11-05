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Home / United States / White House posts 'Never Surrender' after Republican defeat in US midterm elections

White House posts 'Never Surrender' after Republican defeat in US midterm elections

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): The White House on Wednesday (local time) shared a picture of US President Donald Trump on X carrying the message “NEVER SURRENDER”.

The post came following the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections, as the administration faced political scrutiny over its policies, particularly the ongoing war with Iran.

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The post came amid growing political fallout after Democrats made significant gains in the midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party would reclaim control of both chambers of Congress.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran had contributed to the Republican Party's electoral setback, agreeing with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the conflict had affected voter support for the party.

Responding to media questions about Vance attributing the defeat to the Iran war, Trump said the assessment was “largely true”, while defending the military campaign as necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

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“Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, and probably that's uh probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

The US President also claimed that his personal popularity had not translated into electoral support for Republican candidates, arguing that the enthusiasm witnessed at his rallies could not be transferred to other party nominees.

“If I were on the ballot, we would have won. You saw the people—they were packed, thousands and thousands of people were there... But you couldn't just transfer that love,” he said.

Trump further maintained that rising fuel prices, rather than the war itself, were the primary reason behind voter dissatisfaction, pointing to the resumption of oil flows through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Vance had identified the Iran war as the primary reason behind the Republican defeat, citing internal polling that indicated concerns among voters over the conflict, inflation, the administration's 'America First' agenda and US relations with Israel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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