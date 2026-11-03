White House releases list of 127 “promises kept” by Trump on final day of US midterm campaigning, claims India-US trade deal “secured”

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): On the final day of campaigning ahead of the US midterm elections, the White House released a list of 127 promises that it says US President Donald Trump has fulfilled during his second term, claiming that his administration had secured improved trade agreements with major partners, including India, and helped achieve peace in eight conflicts, including between India and Pakistan.

The White House release, titled “President Trump's Second Term: Promises Made, Promises Kept, Results Delivered”, was released on Monday (local time). It presents the administration's assessment of Trump's record across areas including border security, immigration, the economy, trade, energy, national security, technology and foreign policy.

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On trade, the White House said Trump had secured "new and improved trade agreements" with major US trading partners, including India, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia.

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It said the countries covered by these agreements account for more than half of global GDP, adding that Trump had used tariffs as leverage to secure better terms for American workers, farmers and manufacturers.

However, India and the US had only announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February through a joint statement, in which both countries said they had reached an understanding on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.

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The statement, issued by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said, "The United States of America (United States) and India are pleased to announce that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement)."

"The United States and India will promptly implement this framework and work towards finalising the Interim Agreement with a view to concluding a mutually beneficial BTA consistent with the roadmap agreed in the Terms of Reference," it further stated.

The February announcement was a mere framework for an interim agreement, with both sides stating that they would work towards finalising it and a broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

India also figures in the White House document's foreign policy section.

The administration credited Trump with achieving peace in eight conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

However, India has consistently rejected claims of third-party mediation in securing the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May 2025. New Delhi has maintained that the understanding to halt military action was reached after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart, then Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, and that no third party was involved.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that his administration helped broker the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, including by using trade as leverage. India has maintained that the understanding was reached through direct military communication between the two sides and has rejected any third-party role.

The White House document also said the administration was pushing for trilateral talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war, presenting this as part of Trump's diplomatic efforts.

On immigration and border security, the administration cited the deployment of military personnel to the US-Mexico border, the resumption of construction of the border wall and the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

The White House said US Border Patrol recorded 98,708 apprehensions along the southwest border in the 2026 fiscal year, describing this as a 95 per cent decline from the annual average of more than 1.8 million during the Biden administration. It also claimed that more than three million undocumented migrants had left the country, including nearly 1.2 million who were deported or removed.

On the economy, the document lists the Working Families Tax Cuts, including provisions described by the administration as "No Tax on Tips" and "No Tax on Overtime", among Trump's fulfilled commitments. It said more than 53 million taxpayers claimed at least one of the new tax deductions in the first filing season, while the average tax refund exceeded USD 3,400.

The administration also cited increased domestic oil and gas production, steps to expand energy supply and its use of tariffs to support American manufacturing. It said companies and countries had committed large-scale investments in the US under Trump's trade and economic policies.

In technology and space, the document points to the launch of an artificial intelligence action plan, the signing of the GENIUS Act on stablecoins and NASA's Artemis II mission. It said the mission's astronauts travelled farther from Earth than any humans in history during the first crewed Moon mission in more than half a century.

The list also covers measures on law enforcement, government spending, cryptocurrency, energy policy and the release of records related to the assassinations of former US President John F Kennedy, Senator Robert F Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The White House, in its statement, also claimed that the list showed Trump had kept more campaign promises and done so faster than any modern US president.

The US midterm elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 3 (local time), with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate up for election. The elections will determine which party controls both chambers of Congress for the next two years, shaping the legislative agenda of US President Donald Trump's administration.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the House and four seats in the Senate to secure majorities in the respective chambers. The elections are also seen as a major political test for Trump's presidency, as voters decide the balance of power in Congress midway through his four-year term. (ANI)

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