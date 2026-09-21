White House removes CNN from TV Pool amid Trump’s feud with media

Washington, DC [US], September 21 (ANI): The White House has removed CNN from its scheduled role as the television pool representative for Monday, escalating a dispute that began after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House.

CNN had been scheduled to serve as the TV pool network on Monday and was expected to accompany Trump to New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

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However, the White House's Sunday night "Daily Guidance and Press Schedule" did not name a primary television network for Monday's pool.

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The schedule was issued by the White House Office of Communications on Sunday night.

The change comes after Trump on Friday said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as "fake news."

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"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added that other media organisations could also face restrictions.

“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he added.

The impact of the decision became apparent on Saturday when journalists from the three affected organisations were denied access to the White House complex, and some had their press credentials confiscated.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein said her hard pass failed at a security checkpoint and that a Secret Service agent told her the badge had been deactivated.

“I go through a checkpoint with the Secret Service. I show them my hard pass, and I walk past,” Klein said while describing the encounter on CNN.

She said she completed the usual security process before attempting to enter the complex.

“I put my stuff through essentially what looks like an airport security conveyor belt, and I tap my badge onto a card reader. I type in a four-digit PIN. I did all of that today. The only difference was there was a group of cameras waiting outside the gate, watching me walk in," Klein said.

She said the badge was rejected when she tried to enter.

“I walk in, I tap my badge, it beeps a couple of times and turns red, blue, and green, and it didn’t accept my PIN number. The Secret Service agent on the guard [post] asked to see my badge, and he told me that it had been deactivated," she added.

Klein said she asked the agent for an explanation but was directed to the White House Press Office.

“I asked him if he could provide an explanation as to why it had been deactivated,” Klein recounted.

“He said he had no further information. I asked him once more if he had any more details he could share with me, and he said that I should be referred to the White House Press Office," she added.

Klein also said the agent retained her physical press badge.

“When I asked if I could get the badge back, he said he would be keeping it,” she said.

MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner described a similar incident, saying an officer told her that her badge had been disabled.

“Officer asked me to hand over my badge. He said that it was disabled. I asked why I was not able to get inside. He said it was above him," Gardner said.

Gardner said her photographer was also denied entry, although an MS NOW producer was able to enter after scanning a badge that remained functional.

The White House Correspondents' Association criticised the restrictions, with its president Jacqui Heinrich saying the decision violated the First Amendment.

“Today’s action revoking access for journalists from CNN, POLITICO, and MSNOW violates the First Amendment. The implications extend beyond these organizations: a standard used to exclude one news outlet because of its coverage could be applied to any outlet in the future," the statement read.

CNN also said it would continue covering the US government despite the restrictions.

“CNN’s mission to report on the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings or any other attempts to impede our journalism. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right," CNN said in a statement.

The dispute now centres on the White House television pool, a rotating arrangement involving five major networks that provides shared footage of the President's activities, including travel and events where the entire press corps cannot be present.

CNN's scheduled Monday assignment was particularly significant because Trump is due to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

CNN had been designated as the pool representative for the trip before the White House removed it from Monday's schedule.

The dispute has also raised the prospect of legal action. CNN, MS NOW and Politico are preparing to challenge the restrictions in court, while CNN has said it will continue its reporting despite the loss of physical access.

The latest development marks a further escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and the affected news organisations, with the White House now removing CNN from a scheduled pool assignment that would have given the network a shared role in covering the President's trip to the UN General Assembly. (ANI)

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